Business Maverick

Zambian Currency’s 42-Day Losing Streak Not About to End

By Bloomberg 4 February 2021
Caption
ZAMBIA - JANUARY 30: Copper ore is crushed at Mopani Copper Mine Plc's Mufulira mine in the Copperbelt region of northern Zambia, on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2008. About 68 percent of Zambians currently live below the poverty line, and the average life expectancy is just 38, even as the southern African nation earns record prices for copper, its largest export. (Photo by Jean-Claude Coutausse/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Zambian kwacha’s 42-day record losing streak against the dollar is set to continue until the government deals with its $12 billion of external debt, despite official attempts to support the beleaguered currency, according to StoneX Group Inc.

A copper price that has climbed to almost eight-year highs has failed to stem the tide after Africa’s second-biggest producer of the metal became the continent’s first pandemic-era default. It failed to make a $42.5 million payment on a $1 billion Eurobond in November, and the government stopped servicing most external commercial debt.

“In an attempt to reduce the volatility and devaluation seen during large parts of 2020, the Bank of Zambia has introduced some curbs on local foreign-exchange pricing which has helped to stem excessive volatility,” David Willacy, a senior foreign-exchange trader at StoneX Group Inc. in London, said in an emailed response to questions. “It is likely the kwacha will continue to depreciate in the absence of any new large dollar inflows, or debt agreements from the government.”

The currency has weakened 9% against the dollar since September, but its depreciation has been more gradual this year after the government introduced regulations limiting dollar pricing variance for banks.

The Bank of Zambia has much greater control of the foreign-exchange market after legislation was introduced requiring mining companies, which account for more than 70% of export earnings, to pay taxes and royalties in dollars directly to the central bank.

Still, foreign exchange reserves have continued to slide and reached a near-record low of $1.28 billion by the end of October, according to the latest data from the central bank. Continued kwacha weakness will place further pressure on inflation that’s already breached 20%, and on the nation’s debt metrics.

The country is scheduled for talks with the International Monetary Fund from Feb. 11 to March 3, and an agreement is crucial as holders of $3 billion in Eurobonds have demanded a deal with the Washington-based lender as a condition for agreeing to a restructuring of the debt. That’s unlikely to happen before elections scheduled for August.

The Bank of Zambia will continue to use all monetary and foreign-exchange intervention options to manage the volatility of the kwacha, Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu told lawmakers Tuesday in Lusaka, the capital. It’s also working with commercial lenders to increase liquidity in the foreign-exchange market, and changed rules to avoid volatility fueled by speculation, he said.

The central bank declined to comment.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Calm before the storm? IMF study suggests unrest declined under Covid, but may still erupt

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK WEBINAR

How to deal with pandemic isolation, anxiety and burnout

Ray Mahlaka
7 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

London-based corporates have not been prosecuted for ‘Zupta’ corruption — we need to know why

Peter Hain
6 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 9 hours ago

END OF THE RIDE

Greyhound announces closure of operations after 37 years of service
Victoria O’Regan 7 hours ago
2 mins

The Hindenburg had a smoking room.

OPINIONISTA

The Financial Wellness Coach: Owning a UK house can lead to estate difficulties  

Kenny Meiring 6 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Covid-19 vaccine: National Treasury clarifies its position on indemnification of pharmaceutical companies

Tim Cohen
03 FEB
3 mins

ANALYSIS

State-owned enterprises continue to drain the fiscus – and Scopa worries about lack of consequences

Marianne Merten
7 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Ford bucks disinvestment trend with a R15.8bn plan

Sasha Planting
02 FEB
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Innovate or die: Why upskilling and training are essential for media professionals

Styli Charalambous
6 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Our hollowed-out state has been stripped of the capacity to keep its promises on Budget and Sona

Azwimpheleli Langalanga
6 hours ago
5 mins