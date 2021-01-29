Newsdeck

Dutch appeals court: Shell Nigeria responsible for oil leaks, must pay damages

By Reuters 29 January 2021

AMSTERDAM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A Dutch appeals court on Friday said that the Nigerian subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell was responsible for oil pipeline leaks in the Niger Delta and ordered it to pay unspecified damages to farmers.

By Bart H. Meijer

The case was brought in 2008 by four farmers and environmental group Friends of the Earth, seeking reparations for lost income from contaminated land and waterways in the Niger Delta region, the heart of Nigeria’s oil industry.

Friday’s decision went a step further than a 2013 ruling by a lower court, saying that Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary was responsible for multiple cases of oil pollution.

The appeals court said Shell had not proven “beyond reasonable doubt” that the oil spills had been caused by sabotage, rather than poor maintenance.

“This makes Shell Nigeria responsible for the damage caused by the leaks”, the court said. “The amount of compensation to be paid will have to be determined at a later stage.”

The court did not hold Shell’s parent company directly responsible, but ordered it to install a leak detection system on the Oruma pipeline, site of a significant number of the spills in the case.

Although only Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary was found responsible, the decision could pave the way for more environmental cases against the company.

A lower court in The Hague in 2013 said Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary SPDC was responsible for a case of oil pollution and ordered it to pay damages to a local farmer. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; writing by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

MAVERICK CITIZEN NEWSBREAK

Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show

By Estelle Ellis

Maverick Citizen

Take four shipping containers, plant the seed of hope, water with education

Laura du Toit
40 mins ago
4 mins

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: Ridley Scott sci-fi returns

Tevya Turok Shapiro
3 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 13 mins ago

FARE JUDGMENT

Chickens, pies and a dam dip: Some things would have been OK in stricter lockdown, court rules
Caryn Dolley 4 hours ago
5 mins

Karl Marx's resting place has an entry fee.

ISS TODAY

Donald Trump leaves Joe Biden a booby trap

Peter Fabricius 3 hours ago
4 mins

JUDICIARY IN CRISIS

Where’s Hlophe? Judge gone AWOL so Public Protector case has to be postponed for months

Rebecca Davis
14 hours ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen

Continuing the Conversation: The Gauteng Education Department and the costs of ‘deep cleaning schools’

Mary Metcalfe
4 hours ago
8 mins

Maverick Life

What’s new on Showmax in February 2021

Showmax
3 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mboweni sacks entire Irba board, throwing the audit watchdog into another governance crisis

Ray Mahlaka
14 hours ago
3 mins