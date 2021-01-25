Which is why an assurance from the Fed on Wednesday that it will keep the stimulus spigot open via an unaltered bond-buying program could be enough to comfort investors concerned about the delays to a global recovery.

“Because of continuing Covid-19 disruption, the recovery in emerging-market growth will, of course, be a stop-start one,” said Hasnain Malik, the Dubai-based head of equity strategy at Tellimer. “But pauses in emerging-market equity performance, particularly in Asia, should be viewed as opportunities.”

World’s Economic Recovery Gets Delayed by Slow Vaccine Rollouts

A slew of economic output data from countries including South Korea, Poland and Mexico this week will give further evidence of the damage from the pandemic. Excluding China, emerging-market activity fell to about 77% below its pre-virus level in the third week of January, according to Bloomberg Economics estimates.

Investor anxiety, as measured by implied volatility for currencies and stocks, jumped on Friday by the most in about two weeks. Just 24 hours earlier, optimism over additional U.S. stimulus under President Joe Biden had helped drive a gauge of developing-nation equities to an unprecedented high.

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies may also be on the radar this week, with the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission due to hold a hearing on Thursday. The commission is mandated by Congress to report annually on the national security implications of the economic relationship between the two countries.

Economic Pulse

As the focus shifts away from U.S. politics and more governments impose lockdowns to fight the spread of Covid-19, several countries are set to report fourth-quarter growth data

Bloomberg Economics expect South Korea’s gross domestic product data to come in significantly below consensus, arguing that private consumption will be the main drag on growth, as the year-end virus surge and tightened social distancing measures weigh on incomes and spending The won has been emerging Asia’s worst-performing currency so far this year

Figures from the Philippines on Thursday are expected to show continued significant year-over-year contraction The data may come in below consensus because of “prolonged movement restrictions and limited fiscal support,” according to Bloomberg Economics. In addition, a spate of strong typhoons in October and November likely added further downward pressure

Taiwan’s data will be released on Friday, with economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a 3.45% year-over-year rebound for the fourth quarter The numbers will be buoyed by “strong export performance, while private consumption also rebounded, in part thanks to the government’s cash vouchers and tourism subsidies,” according to Barclays The authorities’ battle against local-currency appreciation continues, with a clamp down on grain companies and their banking partners December industrial production numbers are also due on Monday, with the consensus expecting the year-over-year rate to cool

Poland’s gross domestic product published on either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday is forecast to have contracted 2.7% in 2020, compared with a 4.5% expansion the year before

A preliminary reading of Mexico’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product on Friday will probably show the economy is recovering, while remaining below pre-pandemic levels Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he’s infected with Covid-19 after the country posted record increases in cases and fatalities from the outbreak in the past week



Central Banks Decide

Hungary’s central bank is predicted to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.6% on Tuesday The forint is the best-performing emerging-market currency this year

Policy makers in Colombia will probably leave interest rates on hold on Wednesday during their first meeting under new central bank Governor Leonardo Villar Bloomberg Economics expects the decision to be split, as it was in December, with a few policy makers voting for a 25 basis-point cut

While Chile’s central bank is expected to keep its key policy rate steady on Wednesday, investors will be watching for any hint on the future path of policy

What to Watch