Maverick Interview

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 47: Fatima Hassan

By Dennis Davis 19 January 2021

In this episode of Daily Maverick's series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks again to Fatima Hassan, the head of Health Justice Initiative. The theme: the latest on the stark realities of producing, purchasing and distributing the Covid-19 vaccines, and the inherent unfairness of it all.

