Newsdeck

South Africa Treasury Considers Tax Hike to Fund Vaccines: Business Day

By Bloomberg 18 January 2021
Caption
An employee counts mixed denomination rands at the Forex department inside a bank branch in Johannesburg. The National Treasury has, since 1955, slowly unwound the tangled web of legislation that governs South Africa’s exchange control regulations. (Photo: Nadine Hutton/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s National Treasury is considering raising taxes as one of several possible mechanisms to fund the vaccination drive against Covid-19, Business Day reported.

By Jacqueline Mackenzie

Word Count: 173
At this point South Africa is due to get 9 million doses from Johnson & Johnson, 1.5 million shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 12 million through Covax and 12.25 million from the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team, according to the daily newspaper.

The government viewed the vaccines as a public good and was committed to financing their roll out, with or without support from the private sector and medical schemes, the Johannesburg-based newspaper reported, citing Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane.

Other options the Treasury is exploring include widening the budget deficit and re-prioritizing government spending. The pandemic was a good case for emergency funding, Business Day cited Mogajane as saying.

The department of health has estimated a maximum cost of 20 billion rand ($1.3 billion) to vaccinate the entire country, while more recent internal estimates done by the Treasury are far lower than this, the newspaper said.

(Updates with the number vaccine doses South Africa has arranged in the second paragraph)
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

As painful as it gets: The great school reopening debate

By Stephen Grootes

GROUNDUP

When Covid becomes a bad cold: Experts map the future of SARS-CoV-2

James Stent for GroundUp
41 mins ago
2 mins

DAILY MAVERICK 168

Zimbabwe survives by exiling people to South Africa

Peter Fabricius
14 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 seconds ago

ZAPIRO

Endgame
Zapiro 3 hours ago

The Harvard Grant Study the longest ever study of humans found that success was linked to having done chores as a child.

DM168 Investigation

SAPS PPE scandal: Clash of top brass amid claims of massive corruption

Marianne Thamm 17 JAN
8 mins

DM168 Investigation

The SAPS deals: Inside the Thoshan Panday indictment

Des Erasmus
14 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

There is no way the Ugandan elections can be declared free and fair – yet the AU and SA stay silent

Mmusi Maimane
14 hours ago
5 mins

TGIFOOD

What’s cooking today: Egg-free courgette fritters

Tony Jackman
28 mins ago
2 mins

ANALYSIS

SAPS transformation: Key report gathers dust, snubbing Marikana Commission

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
5 mins