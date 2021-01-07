The land which is owned by the Claremont Beneficiary Trust has been left derelict and has been used by criminals to hide stolen goods. (Photo: Karabo Mafolo)

The proposal to build a 4x4 trail in a Cape Town suburb has caused division among residents. The land, where the Claremont Bowling Club used to be, has been left unused for years. The land isn’t secured and there has been an increase in the number of homeless people sleeping there.

For years, a group of families that were forcibly removed from Bowwood Road in Claremont, Cape Town, fought to have the land transferred to them. In 2017, the land was successfully transferred to the Claremont Beneficiary Trust, but plans to turn it into a 4×4 trail have caused divisions.

In 2019, Rashaad Carlsen signed a one-year lease, which can be renewed, with the Claremont Beneficiary Trust to build a 4×4 trail on the land.

“Initially, a business partner of mine suggested that we start a farmers’ market. I did some research and noticed that there were a number of car dealerships in the area. Many car owners own 4x4s and there aren’t many 4×4 trails in the Southern Suburbs,” Carlsen told Daily Maverick.

Display Adverts

Carlsen’s 4×4 trail will have a restaurant, a kids play park and 23 obstacle courses.

“When people think of 4×4 trails, they think of these big monster trucks and that’s not what it is. We’re talking about your Toyota Hilux, Mercedes-Benz ML. We’re also not going to allow any modified 4x4s,” he said.

Since the land was transferred to the Claremont Beneficiary Trust, the building that used to be the clubhouse of the Claremont Bowling Club has been left derelict, there is no fencing, there has been an increase in homeless people using the space for shelter and the building has been vandalised, said Toni Snow, a member of the Claremont Watch.

When Daily Maverick visited the area, all the windows were smashed and litter was scattered across the lawn. Inside the building, the ceilings were broken and there was graffiti on the wall.

Carlsen’s land-use application is out for public comment until 13 February and a number of people, including Ian Iversen, the councillor for Ward 59, which includes Claremont, are opposed to it.

In December, Iversen sent out a letter to about 200 households and stated that he doesn’t “believe that the former Claremont Bowling Club is an appropriate site for a 4×4 off-road adventure park/race track and will be submitting my opposition to this position”.

Alexis van der Merwe, the chairperson of the Upper Claremont Ratepayers and Residents Association, said that a few residents had expressed that they would have preferred something other than a 4×4 trail in the area.

“Others suggested a community garden, others suggested housing. What most people are concerned about is the noise level that this 4×4 trail is going to bring. People are also concerned about how the area will look with 4x4s lined up on the road,” said Van der Merwe.

Guy Harris, who lives close to the area, said the 4×4 trail would increase noise and air pollution.

“A noise assessment was done with a Ford Ranger on the land. We went haywire with it and we found that the peripheral noise in the area was greater than the noise I was producing,” said Carlsen.

According to the noise impact assessment, “the expected travel speed of vehicles is below 5km/h. However, most of the obstacles will require drivers to drive at ‘crawl pace’. On-site, this idling and crawl pace noise at 4 metres was inaudible over the road traffic noise from Bowwood Road.” The assessment concluded that the noise levels at the trail would be about 55 decibels.

Regarding residents’ concerns about 4x4s on the side of the road, Carlsen said that “this isn’t a mass participation sport”. To reduce noise levels, the noise impact assessment recommended that there be marshals present to monitor drivers and that there be fewer than 10 cars on the course at a time.

Claremont Watch’s Snow, who isn’t opposed to the 4×4 trail, said having any kind of development on the land would be better than having none.

“It needs to be developed. Because of the state it’s been in, people hide their stolen goods there. Before they cut the grass, it was unsafe for patrollers to patrol the land,” said Snow.

“This is a temporary step to occupy the land and make it safe; what I’d like to know is, what’s going to happen on this land three to 10 years from now?” said Van der Merwe.

Zaahir Adams, the Claremont Beneficiary Trust’s chairperson, declined to comment. DM

To add your comments or objections, download this form then forward it to comments [email protected] by 13 February.