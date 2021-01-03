The fact remains though that with central-bank stimulus efforts and vaccine roll-outs providing comfort, most investors are confident the rally has further to run. Emerging-market economies will post an average fourth-quarter growth rate of 2.2%, according to a Bloomberg survey, though many see the efficacy of inoculation programs as a key driver for sentiment. The World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects report on Tuesday is set to provide further clues on the pace of recovery.

“Markets are naturally forward-looking, so we have seen a strong rally despite the dark winter with restrictions still in place in many countries,” said Trieu Pham, a strategist at ING Groep NV in London. “We remain constructive going in early 2021, with hopes that we turn a page on the Covid-19 issue and with major central banks remaining dovish.”

Developing-nation stocks ended 2020 at the highest level in 13 years while currencies edged closer to their 2018 record. Local-currency bonds had their best quarter in more than a decade, with investors staring down more than $17 trillion of negative-yielding debt worldwide.

That’s not to say there aren’t enough events to keep traders on their toes this week. Markets could face headwinds after the New York Stock Exchange said it will delist China’s three biggest telecom companies to comply with a U.S. executive order. Chinese oil majors, including CNOOC Ltd., may be next in line for delisting in the U.S., according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The Georgia Senate runoffs on Tuesday may also affect sentiment toward risk assets, with the outcome set to decide control of the U.S. Senate and influence the ability of President-elect Joe Biden to advance his legislative agenda. Elsewhere, the Gulf Cooperation Council summit on the same day is seen as a possible step in resolving a crisis that erupted mid-2017 when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed trade, travel and diplomatic ties with Qatar.

Among a slew of economic data due this week, Turkey’s year-end inflation rate will be in focus as investors seek clues on whether the new central bank chief return to monetary orthodoxy is here to stay.

Inflation Data

Turkey’s expected inflation rate leaves Governor Naci Agbal with little choice but to keep access to credit tight well into 2021 Consumer prices probably rose an annual 14.2% in December, higher than the central bank’s raised October forecast of 12.1%, and nearly triple the target of 5% The lira was the biggest gainer in emerging markets after the Chilean peso in December, trimming last year’s loss against the dollar to 19% Governor Agbal delivered another meaty interest-rate hike late last month, bolstering credibility with investors after he pledged to tighten policy when needed to keep prices in check

In Poland, preliminarily December inflation data will probably reflect a slowdown The nation’s central bank is analyzing the impact of potential interest-rate cuts that could take place in the first quarter of 2021, Governor Adam Glapinski said

Consumer prices in Ukraine for December, scheduled for Friday, may show a higher reading for the month

Colombia’s December inflation data, to be released on Tuesday, is likely to show that price-growth remains subdued While the nation’s peso slipped in 2020, it was still the second-best performer among six Latin American currencies tracked by Bloomberg

December inflation data for for much of Asia will also be released this week Indonesia’s CPI is predicted to stay below the central bank’s 2%-to-6% target range for a seventh month Thailand is expected to report a 10th month of deflation on Tuesday Taiwan’s CPI should hold around 0.1% in year-over-year terms in numbers due on Thursday Read more: This Is the Start of a Rally That May Last in 2021: SEAsia Rates



PMI Releases

China’s Caixin services PMI is predicted to show a slight increase when it is published on Wednesday The yuan was the strongest currency in Asia after South Korea’s won in the second half of the year. Although the currency’s rally has stalled at around 6.50 per dollar in the past two months, January may see it resume gains

India’s services PMIs are due on Wednesday The rupee was one of the worst-performing regional currencies in the second half, though it still gained about 3% While there should be more room for rupee appreciation in 2021, Brad Setser — who will probably be responsible for the U.S. Treasury report on currencies in the new U.S. Administration — advocates a more forgiving attitude to countries that normally run a current-account deficit

Markets including South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand will all report Markit manufacturing PMIs for December on Monday Many of the gauges may halt the recent streak of gains with sources of potential disappointment including unusually cold weather and power outages in China, and an increase in lockdown measures in South Korea China’s Caixin survey of manufacturing — also due on Monday — is forecast to edge lower, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists

Hungary’s purchasing managers’ index is forecast to rise to 52.9 from 51.9 during December Poland and Czech Republic’s PMI are set to show an improvement as well



Other Data