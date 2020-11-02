TGIFood

Lockdown Recipe of the day: Battle Creek Venison Goulash

By Michael Olivier 2 November 2020

Lockdown Recipe of the day: Battle Creek Venison Goulash. (Photo: Michael Olivier).

I used a kilo of venison cuts from Battle Creek Produce, purveyor of venison cuts, venison wors and venison patties. A Hungarian goulash usually contains only three ingredients, onions, paprika and venison. I have filled out the recipe a bit to add more flavour. If you don’t have access to venison, beef or lamb will do as well for this dish.

I usually make a stew like this in the morning and take it out of the oven at lunch time. You can reheat and cook for a bit more in the early evening for supper.

What you’ll need:

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 large onions [500g], sliced or finely chopped

2 fat cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 large carrot [125g], chopped into little dice

1 stick celery, chopped into little dice

Spice mix [mix together on a piece of kitchen paper]

2 Tbsp paprika [you can used sweet smoked paprika]

¼ tsp dried chilli flakes

1 tsp muscovado sugar

¼ tsp ground cumin

1 tomato, red and ripe, peeled and chopped

125ml red wine

300ml Nomu beef stock (or other)

1 Tbsp tomato paste

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Fresh parsley and roasted red peppers for a garnish

What you’ll do:

Set the oven at 160℃, with the shelf in the middle. In a medium sized cast iron enamel casserole, over medium to low heat, heat the olive oil and in it slowly fry the onion, with a light sprinkling of salt to extract the moisture. Do not hurry this, it is important for the onion to release its water and for the sugar in it to start caramelising. When the onion is soft and turning golden brown, add the garlic and continue stir frying for a while. Toss in the spices and stir fry for a while. Add the tomato, red wine, beef stock, tomato paste, and finally the venison. Bring to the boil. Season well and push the meat under the surface of the liquid. Cut a cartouche of kitchen paper [or parchment paper] using the lid of the casserole as a guide, scrunch it up and run it under a cold-water tap. Place the cartouche of paper on the surface. Braise in the oven for 3 hours. Watch the level of the liquid and add more stock or water if required. When the meat is soft and the sauce somewhat reduced, check for seasoning. You may need to give it a bit more time in the oven. Dish onto a platter and garnish with chopped parsley and the vinaigrette-marinated red peppers.

Serve with buttery broad strips of pasta called pappardelle, steamed white long grain rice or some form of potato.

This will serve 4 people. DM/TGIFood

Our Thank God It’s Food newsletter is sent to subscribers every Friday at 6pm, and published on the TGIFood platform on Daily Maverick. It’s all about great reads on the themes of food and life. Subscribe here.

Send your Lockdown Recipes to [email protected] with a hi-resolution horizontal (landscape) photo.

Thank God It’s Food is sponsored by Pick n Pay.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

DA Federal Congress shows two faces of one party

By Rebecca Davis

ROAD HAZARDS

Director-General fired by Thabo Mbeki bungles the fix on Joburg’s 92,063 potholes

Ferial Haffajee, Engagement Editor
15 hours ago
4 mins

ROAD HAZARDS

Pothole damage a Joburg municipal stealth tax — but Beulah won her case

Ferial Haffajee, Engagement Editor
15 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

Maverick Citizen 168

DNA programme crashes on legislation tardiness
Estelle Ellis 31 OCT
5 mins

"I didn’t like anything but the sarcophagus." ~ Graffiti carved in the pyramids by ancient Romans

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Fighting corruption in the SADC region: An independent and impartial judiciary gets the job done better

Oagile Key Dingake 5 hours ago
12 mins

RUGBY

A year after Springbok RWC 2019 win, All Blacks and England move forward while Boks stagnate

Craig Ray
25 mins ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

Can you smoke ‘zol’ before work?

Tania Broughton
39 mins ago
3 mins

GROUNDUP

NLC boss tells Parliament non-existent R13-million minstrel museum has been completed

Raymond Joseph
32 mins ago
3 mins

2020 US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

How to navigate the long and complicated US vote count

J Brooks Spector
14 hours ago
7 mins