Supporters watch as President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Des Moines International Airport on October 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. According to a recent poll, Trump leads Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by six points in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It's the final stretch. On 3 November 2020, Americans will elect their next President. Here is an incomplete yet surprising and highly entertaining gallery of campaign trails around the US.

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML

Missed last week’s edition? Click below to view “The Politics of Dancing”