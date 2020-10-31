Supporters watch as President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Des Moines International Airport on October 14, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. According to a recent poll, Trump leads Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by six points in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
It's the final stretch. On 3 November 2020, Americans will elect their next President. Here is an incomplete yet surprising and highly entertaining gallery of campaign trails around the US.
Supporters listen as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A voodoo doll of Donald Trump sits on the hood of a car during a drive-in campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on October 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on October 30, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
With a socially distanced audience of supporters and journalists, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers remarks at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on October 30, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A homemade sign for President Donald Trump is displayed along a road on October 30, 2020 in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on September 25, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump have their temperature taken as a precaution against the coronavirus before attending a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport October 27, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
ASHEVILLE, NC – OCTOBER 21: Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) addresses supporters during a “get out the vote” event at the University of North Carolina Asheville on October 21, 2020 in Asheville, North Carolina. North Carolina, with 15 electoral votes, is considered a valuable swing state for both presidential candidates. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images)
With few face masks and no social distancing to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, supporters wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport October 28, 2020 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A Trump supporter gestures to the media after President Donald Trump spoke negatively about the press at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation on September 22, 2020 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
A supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump wears an oversize “Make America Great Again Hat” as he waits for the start of a “Keep America Great” rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena on February 10, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A demonstrator dressed as Uncle Sam, right, recites a poem denouncing U.S. President Donald Trump as a supporter of President Trump looks on from the seat of his tractor ahead of the Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Supporters listen in their cars as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally at Riverside High School on October 18, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks during a drive-in campaign rally in the parking lot of Cellairis Amphitheatre on October 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A supporter of Donald Trump drives by the Joe Biden rally in the golf cart during President Donald Trump’s campaign stop at The Villages Polo Club on October 23, 2020 in The Villages, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
Angela Harrison, a supporter of President Donald Trump, waves at cars passing by near the Pinellas County Courthouse early voting polling station on October 25, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)
Geno Benford, 7, of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, traveled three hours with his family to join other supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump at North Coast Air aeronautical services at Erie International Airport on October 20, 2020 in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Andrew Wright, 20, wears Trump themed socks and shoes while joining supporters queuing early morning before President Donald Trump holds a rally on October 26, 2020 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
A man wearing a patriotic suit and Donald Trump themed tie joins supporters queueing before President Donald Trump holds a rally on October 26, 2020 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Former U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden takes off his jacket as he takes the stage for a campaign kickoff rally, May 18, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
An election official wears a pen in their hair at an early voting polling location for the 2020 Presidential election at Madison Square Garden in New York, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leaves the stage during a downpour after concluding his remarks at a drive-in campaign rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds on October 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
People wait in a line to vote at Madison Square Garden during early voting for the U.S. Presidential election on October 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
A man casts his ballot at an early voting center at the University of the District of Columbia on October 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)
A sign reading “Truth Is Powerful And Will Prevail” near an early voting polling location for the 2020 Presidential election at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former President Barack Obama arrives to speak in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a drive-in rally on October 24, 2020 in North Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at a drive-in campaign rally at Broward College on October 29, 2020 in Coconut Creek, Florida. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Stickers with an image of President Donald Trump near a business boarded up in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A sticker attached to a stop sign reads “GIVING UP” with a poster affixed below encouraging everyone to vote, with the general election only six days away, on October 28, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Supporters wait for the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport October 28, 2020 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump concludes his remarks during a campaign rally at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport on September 25, 2020 in Newport News, Virginia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A voter departs after casting her ballot in early voting in the 2020 presidential election on October 29, 2020 in Adel, Iowa. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
