First Lady Michelle Obama dances with members of the All Stars from from the television show "So You Can Dance" during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn April 6, 2015 in Washington, DC. President Obama and the first lady hosted thousands of children for the annual White House event dating back to 1876 that features live music, sports courts, cooking stations, storytelling, as well as the Easter egg roll this year. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Here is an incomplete yet surprising gallery of politicians twisting their way through retail politics.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) dances with a marching band upon arrival at the 2019 South Carolina Democratic Party State Convention on June 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) dances with a little girl on stage at the conclusion of a campaign rally with former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro in the Mississippi Ballroom at the RiverCenter February 01, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
British Prime Minister Theresa May dances as she walks out onto the stage to deliver her leader’s speech during the final day of the Conservative Party Conference at The International Convention Centre on October 3, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Helen Zille performs the new DA dance at the Jack and the Beanstalk Pantomime on December 1, 2012, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Bongiwe Gumede)
U.S. President Donald Trump dances before departing at a Make America Great Again campaign rally on October 19, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. (Photo by Caitlin O’Hara/Getty Images)
African National Congress (ANC), presidential favorite Jacob Zuma dances at a campaign rally April 19, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa as former president Nelson Mandela looks on.(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela’s president, right, dances during a campaign rally in Charallave, Miranda state, Venezuela, on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. Photographer: Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Evo Morales, Bolivia’s president, left, dances on stage during a campaign rally in El Alto, Bolivia, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. Photographer: Marcelo Perez del Carpio/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Jacob Zuma dances with Chommie during the launch of the ANCs election manifesto at the Dal Josefat stadium in Paarl, South Africa on 13 March 2011. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Lulama Zenzile)
US President George W. Bush (L) dances with Artistic Dance Director Assane Konte (R) of Kankouran West African Dance Company during a Rose Garden event to mark the Malaria Awareness Day at the White House April 25, 2007 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Democratic Alliance; leader Mmusi Maimane sings and dances during DA’s campaign on April 06, 2016 in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Felix Dlangamandla)
22 May 2019, CAPE TOWN, EFF’s Julius Malema Parliament official election of the President of the Republic of South Africa and swearing in of Member of Parliament in the National Assembly. Foto: Adrian de Kock
The EFF’s second elective conference kicked off at Nasrec on Saturday morning. Delegates, who spent Friday registering for the conference, entered the hall with song and dance. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
British MP Peter Walker (1932 – 2010), Baron Walker of Worcester, links arms with a group of dancers during the ‘Keep Britain Tidy’ campaign, London, UK, 5th July 1971. (Photo by P. Shirley/Daily Express/Getty Images)
US First Lady Michelle Obama dances with pre-kindergarten students while she visits the Savoy School May 24, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
The Mayor of Brighton John Blackman dances with British politician Margaret Thatcher (1925 – 2013), Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, in Brighton for the annual Conservative party conference, UK, 10th October 1984. (Photo by Fresco/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump singing along to “My Way” dances with first lady Melania Trump while attending the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C.(Photo by Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images)
US President Barack Obama and his wife First Lady Michelle Obama dance on stage during MTV & ServiceNation: Live From The Youth Inaugural Ball at the Hilton Washington on January 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
US President Barack Obama dances while walking out of the Oval Office with his daughter Sasha, 8, to join a luau for members of Congress and their families on the South Lawn of the White House June 25, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
