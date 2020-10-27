(Photo: Ray van Rensburg)

TGIFood contributor Ray van Rensburg saw an American variation of this recipe using a hot dog and toasted roll but finds it much nicer with Cheesy Russians and spiced potato. A fail-free 40-minute recipe.

Ingredients

1 packet (6 to 9) Cheesy Russians

4 to 6 large floury potatoes

½ cup fresh cream or milk

2 Tbsp butter

½ tsp garlic salt

2 tbsp potato spice

½ bottle (~200g) of sauerkraut

½ cup grated Cheddar cheese

Sprinkling of paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Peel and dice potatoes. Boil the potatoes in salted water until tender, about 25 minutes.

Put the Russians in a pot, cover with water, put the lid on and boil for 10 minutes.

Drain, lay out on a baking tray and allow to cool a little.

Drain the potatoes, add the butter and cream/milk and mash the potatoes.

Add garlic and potato spice and combine until smooth and lump free. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Cut the Russians in half lengthwise and lay on a baking tray – cut side up.

Switch on the oven to Grill.

Spoon on a good centimetre plus layer of sauerkraut, covering each half, and a layer of mash on top of that.

Cover the mash with the Cheddar cheese and top that with a generous sprinkle of paprika.

Put it in the oven under the grill for 10 minutes; shout to everyone to be at the table in five minutes and serve hot, accepting the compliments graciously. DM/TGIFood

