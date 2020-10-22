Street Talk

Street Talk: Open Relationships? (Video)

By Street Talk 22 October 2020

Open relationships aren’t for everyone, but at the same time, monogamy isn’t for everyone either. We get the lowdown of how relationships work when multiples are involved.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com.

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

