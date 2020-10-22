NEWSFLASH

At last – a permanent board for embattled Prasa 

By Suné Payne 22 October 2020

Archive Photo: 19 May 2011: Leonard Ramatlakane. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Michael Hammond)

For the first time since 2017, there is a permanent board of control at South Africa’s rail agency, Prasa. New chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane is all too familiar with the agency having sat on the Parliament’s transport oversight committee previously. 

(Photo by Gallo Images / Rapport / Deon Raath)

Former ANC MP Leonard Ramatlakane has been approved as the new chairperson of the board of control of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). This announcement was made during a Cabinet briefing held on Thursday, 22 October. 

Prasa has been without a permanent board since 2017 and has been plagued by interim boards, increasing vandalism and theft, governance issues and appearances by officials before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture. 

In December 2019, new Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula fired the interim Prasa board and appointed Bongisizwe Mpondo as the entity’s administrator. Activist coalition #UniteBehind then launched a court application to overturn Mpondo’s appointment on the basis that the correct legal procedures were not followed in this appointment. 

Display Adverts

In September, Western Cape High Court Judge Nathan Erasmus set aside Mpondo’s appointment and gave Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula 60 days to appoint a new board of control for Prasa. 

Read in Daily Maverick: Mbalula’s appointment of Prasa administrator declared unlawful

Last week, at a media briefing in Cape Town , Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula told journalists that a new board would be announced by 23 October, pending Cabinet approval. On Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu revealed all the Cabinet decisions for the week, including the approval of the board. 

Read in Daily Maverick: Court deadline approaches, but Prasa is still without a board of control

Ramatlakane, a former ANC MP in the National Assembly, was appointed as the board’s chairperson. He is not a stranger to the governance and security issues at Prasa – he sat on the oversight committee on transport that oversees the Department of Transport and its entities, including Prasa, between 2014 and 2019. In addition, he has been Community Safety MEC and Transport and Public Works in the Western Cape. In 2008, he defected to COPE and represented that ill-fated party in Parliament. In 2014, he then appeared on the ANC’s parliamentary list and was appointed to the Transport and Police oversight committees. 

Other appointments to the board include: 

  • Matodzi Mukhuba –  an engineer with his own firm. According to his company’s website, in 2019, he was nominated as the Project Mobilisation Manager to lead the mobilisation phase of the new Prasa trains – dubbed the People’s Trains. He was then tasked to set up the Gibela Technical support organisation in preparation for commercial service. Gibela is the company responsible for creating the new trains from its base in Nigel, Johannesburg. 
  • Dinkwanyane Mohuba – was interviewed for a position on the SABC board alongside Khanyisile Kweyama, who would chair the board. In 2018, Kweyama was appointed interim board chairperson of Prasa until her board was fired in 2019 by Mbalula.
  • Dr Alison Emslie Lewis – Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Built Environment at the University of Cape Town. 
Alison Lewis Photo:Roger Sedres/UCT News

 Three extra seats on the board are still to be filled with representatives from the departments of Transport and Treasury, as well as a representative from the South African Local Government Association.

When asked for comment on the announcement of the board, Ayanda-Allie Paine, the spokesperson for Mbalula, said the ministry was planning a media briefing on this.  DM 

This article was updated at 3.49pm to remove Jennifer Schreiner’s name as a non-executive board member. Cabinet , through GCIS< had announced her name initially, but said in a statement of correction at 2pm, that it was an error.  “In making this assertion, we relied on an outdated Cabinet Memo which has since been updated. Ms Schreiner will not form part of the Board” said the corrected statement.

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mozambique plans sovereign wealth fund from gas bonanza: What could go wrong?

By Ed Stoddard

OP-ED

Time to rethink commuter rail strategy

Ismail Vadi and Jackie Walters
18 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The overarching goal of the mini budget must be to build confidence

Busisiwe Mavuso
18 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

POWER TRIP (PART TWO)

Daily Maverick readers expose rocketing electricity bills
Tinashe Munyuki 17 hours ago
2 mins

The fur of a Chinchilla is so thick it will suffocate fleas.

OP-ED

The mini budget is the ideal opportunity to whack up tobacco taxes – lockdown has shown us the way

Savera Kalideen and Sharon Nyatsanza 18 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Why asset allocation is the most important contributor to long-term returns

Prescient Investment Management
23 hours ago
4 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Businessmen claimed ‘Number One’ backed dodgy Transnet deal

Erin Bates
21 OCT
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

International yachts headed for South Africa’s ports are in for some choppy government waters

Sasha Planting
20 OCT
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sappi’s fate is not in its own hands — but that doesn’t seem to be a bad thing

Ruan Jooste
20 OCT
5 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Thursday

Rico
21 hours ago
< 1 min