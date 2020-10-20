MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 38: Michael Power

By Dennis Davis 20 October 2020

In episode 38 of this unique interview series, Judge Dennis Davis returns to talk to Michael Power, a strategist at NinetyOne. Theme: What's happening in the world of business right now, how to deal with China and what needs to be done to tackle the towering unemployment rates in South Africa. And of course, what will happen with the world post-Covid-19 and post-US elections. Unmissable.

