Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 38: Michael Power
By Dennis Davis• 20 October 2020
In episode 38 of this unique interview series, Judge Dennis Davis returns to talk to Michael Power, a strategist at NinetyOne. Theme: What's happening in the world of business right now, how to deal with China and what needs to be done to tackle the towering unemployment rates in South Africa. And of course, what will happen with the world post-Covid-19 and post-US elections. Unmissable.
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet