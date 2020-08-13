STREET TALK

Street Talk: All About Food (Video)

By Street Talk 13 August 2020

People are starving under lockdown. We’re seeing more trucks being looted for supplies, and the statistics of unemployment and poverty are on the rise. Without schools being open, some learners are even going without their one meal a day. Arguably, hunger is a greater pandemic than Covid-19 because it’s rooted within South African society. But, when communities and businesses come together, people can work together to bring innovative solutions to a global problem. 

 

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com DM

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

 

