Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 27: Imraan Covadia
By Dennis Davis• 11 August 2020
In episode 27 of Daily Maverick's series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Imraan Covadia, novelist, essayist, and academic, director of the creative writing programme at the University of Cape Town. It is just two brilliant and well-informed intellectuals talking about the depth of South Africa's current crisis. Enlightening stuff, truly.
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.