Business Maverick

World Bank’s Reinhart Sees ‘Pandemic Depression’ in Many Nations

By Bloomberg 6 August 2020
Caption
Carmen Reinhart

Covid-19 has created an economic downturn that will cause a “pandemic depression” in many countries, according to World Bank chief economist Carmen Reinhart.

The world will follow a path similar to the 2008 global financial crisis, only worse, Reinhart and her husband, Vincent Reinhart, the chief economist at Standish Mellon Asset Management, write in the forthcoming issue of Foreign Affairs magazine. The article was written before Reinhart was named to her World Bank post.

The World Bank in June warned that the Covid-19 recession threatens to drag 70 million to 100 million people into extreme poverty, with emerging and developing economies shrinking the most in data going back to 1960. The United Nations also said that nations face the worst food crisis in at least 50 years.

Read more about the pandemic and global inequality

“This situation is so dire that it deserves to be called a ‘depression’ — a pandemic depression,” the couple said. “The shared nature of this shock — the novel coronavirus does not respect national borders — has put a larger proportion of the global community in recession than at any other time since the Great Depression. As a result, the recovery will not be as robust or rapid as the downturn.”

The Reinharts warn that an economic rebound shouldn’t be confused with a recovery. In all of the worst financial crises since the mid-19th century, per capita gross domestic product took an average of eight years to return to pre-crisis levels, they say. The Reinharts encourage countries to press on with fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Treasury attempts to stop the feasting by Covidpreneurs

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Interview: The Sukuma Relief Programme pushes forward

Ruan Jooste
22 hours ago
4 mins

Editorial

Fellow South Africans, we’re launching a weekly newspaper. In the middle of the pandemic

Daily Maverick
22 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 13 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

Look to women to future-proof the world
Christine Wu 21 hours ago
4 mins

Jaywalking is not illegal in the UK. It is left to the individual to determine the best time to cross the road.

Business Maverick

New global standard launched to address mine tailings dam disasters 

Ed Stoddard 16 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

High noon for SA Express as airline faces possible final liquidation — while employees suffer

Ray Mahlaka
04 AUG
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

PGM party: RBPlat surges back into profit, South Africa has positive terms of trade shock

Ed Stoddard
04 AUG
2 mins

Sponsored Content

Prof. Thuli Madonsela, Dr. Leila Fourie and Richard Poplak among new speakers added to PSG’s Think Big webinar series

PSG
05 AUG
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

As gold reaches record highs, is bullion still a good investment?

Ruan Jooste
04 AUG
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Pick n Pay flags above-50% interim profit fall, cites alcohol and tobacco bans

Ed Stoddard
04 AUG
2 mins