STREET TALK

Street Talk: Gangsterism During Covid-19 (Video)

By Street Talk 6 August 2020

Street Talk filmmaker and activist Leychè Carelse. Photo: Leyche Carelse

People are dying, and not just from Covid-19. In communities like Hanover Park, physical distancing isn’t enough to keep people safe where gangsterism wreaks havoc. Gang violence is getting worse, and the hunger for change is desperate.

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

 

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SERIOUS CRIMES

ANC MP Mosebenzi Zwane named in Eskom’s R3.8bn looting refund claim but won’t step down

By Ferial Haffajee

STREET TALK

Street Talk: Gangsterism During Covid-19 (Video)

Street Talk
1 min ago
< 1 min

Editorial

Fellow South Africans, we’re launching a weekly newspaper. In the middle of the pandemic

Daily Maverick
17 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

AMABHUNGANE

Gambling on secrecy: ‘Sock-puppet militia’ bites off more than it can chew in trying to silence investigations into lottery spend
Sam Sole for amaBhungane 16 hours ago
12 mins

"Look for lessons about haunting when there are thousands of ghosts; when entire societies become haunted by terrible deeds that are systematically occurring and are simultaneously denied by every public organ of governance and communication." ~ Avery Gordon

Covid-19 Expert Advice #2

Practical guidance on disinfecting

The Scientists Collective 18 hours ago
13 mins

Maverick Citizen: Letter to the Editor

If the voice of the people is the voice of God, listen to us, President Mnangagwa

Daily Maverick Reader
3 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Herman Mashaba could be the main beneficiary of South Africa’s shifting political landscape

Stephen Grootes
17 hours ago
7 mins

TRENDING

South Africa’s 24-hour trends report – 5 August 2020

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
3 hours ago
6 mins

LOCKDOWN REFLECTIONS: DAY 133

Finding comfort in unexpected scenarios

Young Maverick Writers
4 hours ago
5 mins