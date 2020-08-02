Newsdeck

Three dead in attack on Afghan jail, scores of prisoners flee

By Reuters 2 August 2020

JALALABAD/KABUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - An attack claimed by Islamic State on a jail compound in the Afghan city of Jalalabad killed at least three people and injured dozens, triggering heavy fighting in which scores of prisoners escaped, an official said.

* 20 injured in attack on Jalalabad jail – local official

* Islamic State claims responsibility

* Coincides with final day of truce between govt, Taliban

By Rupam Jain

Sohrab Qaderi, a provincial council member, said a huge car bomb explosion was followed by at least two smaller blasts outside the government-run prison, and that police then fought attackers who had taken up positions nearby.

Islamic State’s Amaq news agency quoted a military source as saying its fighters had carried out Sunday’s attack but gave no further details. There was no independent confirmation that the militant group was responsible.

“At least three people were dead and 25 were injured in the ongoing clashes,” Qaderi said. More than 50 prisoner escaped, and the death toll could rise, he added.

The assault happened on the third and final day of a ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban, when hundreds of Taliban prisoners were released in an attempt to make a final push for intra-Afghan peace talks.

The Taliban was not responsible for the attack, a spokesman for the Islamist group said.

President Ashraf Ghani and the Taliban have both indicated that long-delayed negotiations could begin immediately after the Eid al-Adha festival, which took place in Kabul on Thursday.

The Taliban says it has freed all 1,000 Afghan prisoners it had pledged to release in a deal with the United States.

(Reporting by Ahmed Sultan in Jalalabad, Abdul Qadir Sediqi in Kabul and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Rupam Jain and Timothy Heritage; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

#31stJuly Clampdown

Zimbabwean government lashes out at anti-corruption protesters with an an iron fist

By Fazila Mahomed

Maverick Citizen: OP-ED

SA will beat Covid tender corruption by proactive publishing of procurement information

Caroline James and Karam Jeet Singh
1 hour ago
4 mins

Maverick Citizen: Southern Africa Human Rights Roundup 14

Covid-19 and the epidemic of corrupt governments: ‘A heart-wrenching, unscrupulous and filthy feeding frenzy’

Arnold Tsunga, Tatenda Mazarura and Mark Heywood
38 mins ago
9 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 30 JUL

Maverick Citizen: OP-ED

Covid-19 in Russia: Mishandling has led to popular protests, but Putin remains strong
Mischa Gabowitsch 2 hours ago
7 mins

NASA accidentally taped over the recording of the moon landing.

Food Aid

Death of starving migrant results in much-needed supplies for neglected Waterworks community

Bheki C. Simelane 2 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Finance is becoming data-driven and strategic – Here’s what CFOs need to know

Sage
43 mins ago
3 mins

CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #113

Cumulative coronavirus cases pass half a million, revised school calendar released and hundreds march against response to pandemic

Christi Nortier
2 hours ago
2 mins

TRAINSPOTTER

Covid-19 brought us to the edge of the abyss; Ramaphosa’s ANC goes a step further

Richard Poplak
30 JUL
9 mins

Maverick Citizen

Civil society watch, 3-9 August

Shani Reddy
1 hour ago
6 mins