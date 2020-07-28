Business Maverick

Tencent Offers to Buy Out U.S.-Listed Chinese Search Giant Sogou

By Bloomberg 28 July 2020
Caption
Sogou signage is displayed during the 2019 China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference. Photographer: VCG/Visual China Group via Getty Images

Tencent Holdings Ltd. has offered to buy out and take private search engine Sogou Inc. in a $2.1 billion deal, adding to a slew of Chinese technology giants seeking to delist from U.S. bourses.

Tencent is offering $9 in cash for each American depositary share it doesn’t already hold in Sogou, backed by fellow internet giant Sohu.com Ltd. That’s a 57% premium to the target company’s Friday close. Sohu’s shares gained 40%, their most in a decade, while Sogou leapt a record 48% in New York.

Chinese internet companies are exploring listings closer to home after a proposed U.S. bill threatened to force them to delist from New York by imposing stricter disclosure requirements — – a prospect that looks increasingly plausible as the Trump administration amps up action against Beijing on multiple fronts. Online gaming company Changyou.com Ltd. got taken private this year by Sohu, and 58.com Inc. is being bought out by a private equity consortium for $8.7 billion.

Sogou said in a statement it was considering the takeover offer, though Tencent already owns about 39.2% of Sogou but controls a majority of voting power. The search engine — whose name translates as “search dog” and floated publicly only in 2017 — was the default in a slew of Tencent products including its marquee social app WeChat and is making a push into artificial intelligence. It remains runner-up however to longstanding desktop search leader Baidu Inc.

What Blomberg Intelligence Says

Tencent’s return to the search engine business may pose a challenge to China leader Baidu, and help fend off competition from potential market entrants ByteDance and Alibaba. Tencent sold search engine Soso to Sogou in 2013. Its bid to buy the 61% of Sogou it doesn’t yet own at $9 per ADS will cost more than $2 billion.

– Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analysts

Click here for the research.

Sogou may explore a listing in Hong Kong in future, on the heels of well-received debuts by the likes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. It’s become an increasingly attractive route for Chinese tech giants such as Jack Ma’s Ant Group, which is speeding toward what could be the market’s biggest float in years.

The “market has been anticipating more companies to pursue secondary listing in Hong Kong,” Jefferies analysts led by Thomas Chong wrote. “We consider there will be more synergies between Sogou and Tencent in search and smart devices in the future.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government’s R340bn infrastructure investment announced, to acclaim… and misgivings

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

The pace and direction of innovation is critical to South Africa’s economic recovery

Moses Sithole, Gerard Ralphs and Yasser Buchana
5 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Ex-BEE partners of African Bank seek ConCourt aid in R2.1bn claim

Justin Brown
4 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amplats delivers solid H1 results in face of the pandemic
Ed Stoddard 5 hours ago
2 mins

"It's always easier not to think for oneself. Find a nice safe hierarchy and settle in. Don't make changes. Don't risk disapproval. Don't upset your syndics. It's always easiest to let yourself be governed." ~ Ursula Le Guin

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Pandemic brings forth gold bulls as price hits record high

Ed Stoddard 5 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Dementia: Heartbreaking, sad… and also a major financial problem

Bruce Cameron
5 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA’s largest business insurance companies promise over R1bn in relief payments

Sasha Planting
27 JUL
4 mins

Business Maverick

IMF Grants $4.3 Billion to South Africa in Biggest Virus Loan

Bloomberg
8 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
3 hours ago
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The world is gradually turning its back on exchange-traded funds

Ruan Jooste
27 JUL
5 mins