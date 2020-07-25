Contestants for the upcoming Miss World beauty pageant pictured together seated under hairdryers at a hairdressing salon in London on 12th November 1964. Contestants pictured include: Daniele Defrere of Belgium, Maila Maria Ostring of Finland, Juliane Herm of Germany, Marina Dellerene Swan of Ceylon, Rosa Einarsdottir of Iceland and Mairen Cullen of Ireland. (Photo by Harry Dempster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

From the Getty archive, an incomplete yet highly enjoyable gallery of haircuts, hair salons and barber shops around the world.

And enjoy this video of a ‘quarantine haircut robot’:



A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML

Missed the last edition of Our World in Pictures? Click below to watch the selection of images “The crazy things people do”

Maverick Life Editors Follow Save More