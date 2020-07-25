Contestants for the upcoming Miss World beauty pageant pictured together seated under hairdryers at a hairdressing salon in London on 12th November 1964. Contestants pictured include: Daniele Defrere of Belgium, Maila Maria Ostring of Finland, Juliane Herm of Germany, Marina Dellerene Swan of Ceylon, Rosa Einarsdottir of Iceland and Mairen Cullen of Ireland. (Photo by Harry Dempster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
From the Getty archive, an incomplete yet highly enjoyable gallery of haircuts, hair salons and barber shops around the world.
25th September 1946: Instructor Joan Franklin teaching pupils at the Hairdressing Academy in Watford. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
A woman having a perm using a new perming machine made by Messrs Gallia. The machine works on ordinary mains electricity converted to 4 volts. It has controls at the base and has been approved by the Medical Society as safe and absolutely shock proof. (Photo by Miller/Getty Images)
A young barber at work on an elderly client in Italy. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
A barber in California shaves Fritz, a bulldog who appears on television. (Photo by Ian McLean/Getty Images)
1868: A barber pulling a comb through the tangled hair of a customer in obvious pain. London Stereoscopic Company Comic Series – 49 (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images)
6th March 1940: The military camp barber at work on one of the Allied Indian troops in the Egyptian desert. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
1955: A hairdresser cutting the hair of a farmer who is milking a cow in a field. (Photo by Harry Kerr/BIPs/Getty Images)
Nursery school children waiting to get their hair cut on the barber’s visiting day. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
Quick Snip – 5th January 1941: Using a bombed building in London as a temporary barber’s shop, a member of the Pioneer Corps gets a short back and sides from a mate. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
circa 1930: Yokohama barbers standing in the doorway of their shop are wearing masks over nose and mouth to protect themselves from any unhealthy customers. One of them is wearing ( Japanese raised sandals) (Photo by General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)
circa 1956: A hairdresser’s palm-built boutique in Ouidah, Mali advertises ‘Paris mode’ coiffures. (Photo by Evans/Three Lions/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE – CIRCA 1930s: Open air barber giving customer a shave, Singapore. (Photo by Charles Phelps Cushing/Retrofile/Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA – MARCH 8: A Chinese man has his hair cut by a street barber on March 8, 2005 in Beijing, China. The capital city ushers spring after days of sunshine. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)
HANOI, VIETNAM – JULY 20: 60 year old street barber Mr Binh, poses for a portrait as he waits for customers at his roadside barber shop on July 20, 2013 in Hanoi, Vietnam. Mr Binh has been a street barber for over 10 years since retiring from the army after serving in the Vietnam war. Hanoi’s street barbers are a tradition that stretches back to the 18th century. On average a haircut will cost between 1 and 4 USD depending on the fame of the barber and if you are a regular or not. Many of the barbers are ex-military personnel, retired from service and looking to keep busy or to help cover weekly expenses for their families. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
PENARTH, WALES – MARCH 18: Signage on a barbers relating to the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on March 18, 2020 in Penarth, Wales. Coronavirus (Covid-19) has spread to over 156 countries in a matter of weeks, claiming over 6,500 lives and infecting over 170,000. There are currently 1,950 diagnosed cases in the UK, with the death toll over 70. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
DUBLIN, IRELAND – JUNE 29: Barber Alan Kelly attends to customer Anthony Remedy as his Bishon Frise dog Teddy Bear sits on his lap at the Regents Barbers shop on June 29, 2020 in Dublin, Ireland. Restaurants, pubs, cafes and hairdressers were among the businesses that can open across Ireland today provided they can observe social distancing rules to reduce transmission of the coronavirus. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Johannesburg, South Africa; Informal Salons allowed to operate under Advanced Level 3 (Image Gallo images)
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – JULY 15: Yvonne Smith, the first customer at Taylor Ferguson hairdressing since the country went into a lockdown in March, has her hair washed on July 15, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Scotland has begun its most significant relaxation of coronavirus measures, which sees the opening of hair salons, barbers along with hotels,cafes, bars and restaurants. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
