BURGOS, SPAIN - JUNE 10: A man representing the devil leaps over babies during the festival of El Colacho on June 10, 2012 in Castrillo de Murcia near Burgos, Spain. The festival, held on the first Sunday after Corpus Cristi, represents the devil taking away original sin from the newly born babies by leaping over them. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
From the Getty archive, an incomplete yet highly enjoyable gallery of surprising images of the world.
British comic actor Peter Cook (1937 – 1995) with actress Judy Huxtable, filming a scene for the television show ‘Where Do I Sit?’ at Black Park, Buckinghamshire, 21st January 1971. (Photo by Stan Meagher/Daily Express/Getty Images)
Swimming Lesson (Unknown, from the Getty archive)
LLANWRTYD WELLS, UNITED KINGDOM – AUGUST 31: A competitor takes part in the World Bog Snorkelling Championships held at Waen Rhydd Bog on August 31, 2009 in Llanwrtyd Wells, Wales. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
31st July 1936: More than 600 canoes stuck in a lock on the River Spree in Berlin on their way to a canoeing event on a nearby lake. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
BUNOL, SPAIN – AUGUST 26: Revellers pelt each other with tomatoes during the world’s biggest tomato fight at La Tomatina festival on August 26, 2009 in Bunol, Spain. More than 45000 people from all over the world descended on the small Valencian town to participate in this year’s La Tomatina festival, with the local town hall estimating that over 100 tons of rotten and over-ripe tomatoes were thrown. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)
PAMPLONA, SPAIN – JULY 06: Revellers enjoy the atmosphere during the opening day or ‘Chupinazo’ of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls fiesta on July 6, 2015 in Pamplona, Spain. The annual Fiesta de San Fermin, made famous by the 1926 novel of US writer Ernest Hemingway entitled ‘The Sun Also Rises’, involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bull ring. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
PAMPLONA, SPAIN – JULY 09: Two runners fall in front of charging fighting bulls at the Mercaderes curve during the third San Fermin running of the bulls on July 9, 2008 in Pamplona, Spain. Fighting bulls are run through the historic heart of Pamplona for eight days in this fiesta made famous by the 1926 novel of U.S. writer Ernest Hemingway called ‘The Sun Also Rises’. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
March 1953: Students at Brooklyn High School in New York learn to handle the controls of a car and experience simulated traffic conditions flashed onto a screen by means of projected film, using the Aetna Drivotrainer. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)
BEIJING, CHINA – AUGUST 16: Residents have breakfast in bed during a challenge for the most people having breakfast in bed together in the Guinness World Records at a Sheraton Hotel on August 16, 2015 in Beijing, China. Over 400 Beijing residents created new Guinness World Records for the most people have breakfast in bed together. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
Circa 1930: A group of chefs doing exercises on a rooftop. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Two waiters serve two steel workers lunch, on a girder high above New York City, 14th November 1930. The building upon which they are perched is the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel on Park Avenue, under construction by Thompson-Starrett. The building in the bottom left is the New York Central Building, later the Helmsley Building. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 20: Racegoers arrive to attend the first day of Royal Ascot at the Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2006 in Berkshire, England. The event has been one of the highlights of the racing and social calendar since 1711, and the royal patronage continues today with a Royal Procession taking place in front of the grandstands daily. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
TRASSENHEIDE, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 03: A worker cleans a window of “The World Stands on its Head” (“Die Welt Steht Kopf”) House on the Baltic Sea Island of Usedom on September 3, 2008 in Trassenheide, Germany. The upside down house, complete with interior furnishings, is the brainchild of Klaudiusz Golos and Sebastian Mikiciuk, and will become a local tourist attraction that will open its doors to the public tomorrow. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
CHICAGO – JULY 01: Visitors walk out on the Ledge, a new glass cube that juts out from the 103rd floor Skydeck of the Sears Tower, during a media preview July 1, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. The 1,353 foot high observatory will open to the public tomorrow. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 24: A lone Magpies supporter in the crowd looks on as it rains during the round 14 AFL match between the Collingwood Magpies and the Fremantle Dockers at Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 24, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
33 year-old Irish builder, Mick Meaney holding up a glass of beer from inside his specially-made coffin, laid out upstairs at the Admiral Nelson pub in Kilburn, north London, 19th February 1968. Meaney is training for an attempt on the world record for the longest time spent buried underground. While underground, he will be supplied with air, food, newspapers and books through a six-inch pipe, and will have a telephone for emergencies. Meaney later achieved his goal, emerging from his ‘grave’ after 61 days under a builder’s yard in Kilburn. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
