Street Talk

What’s on Your Mind? (Video)

By Street Talk 23 July 2020

Three therapists share stories of their clients’ stress and fears during the pandemic. Teenage loneliness, adult nightmares, alcohol and drug withdrawal and the all-pervasive fear of infection…. how can they help?

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grass roots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus

Covid-19 deaths shoot up as confidential government document reveals a likely longer booze and cigarettes ban

By Ferial Haffajee

COVID-19 LESSONS FROM SOUTH AFRICA

Africa warned about dangers of pandemic taking root in vulnerable communities

Peter Fabricius
5 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid-19: An opportunity to reimagine a more sustainable future

Rudi Kimmie and Harald Witt
20 mins ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 31 mins ago

OPINIONISTA

The secret to reopening the economy: It’s all in the lockdown
Anne O Krueger 25 mins ago
4 mins

Guinness World Records no longer give awards to the world's fattest animals so as to avoid forced overeating.

OPINIONISTA

There’s value in a brand authentically joining a social movement

Mpeo Nkosi 19 mins ago
4 mins

VIOLENCE, LAND AND SERVICE PROTESTS

Schools, buses and trucks in flames — Cape Town forced to suspend services

Vincent Cruywagen
10 mins ago
4 mins

Southern Africa: Human Rights Roundup #13

Persons with albinism further marginalised and discriminated in Covid-19 response

Tumeliwa Mphepo
29 mins ago
7 mins

Street Talk

What’s on Your Mind? (Video)

Street Talk
30 mins ago
< 1 min

Covid-19 PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS

‘Public schools should take a break for the next four weeks’

Cyril Ramaphosa
34 mins ago
11 mins