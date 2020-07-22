COVID-19

South Africa outbreak should be wake-up call for continent – WHO

By Reuters 22 July 2020

Throughout June 2020, co-operation between France and South Africa in the Security Council was exemplary, says French Ambassador to South Africa Aurélien Lechevallier.

GENEVA, July 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's growing COVID-19 epidemic should be an alert to the rest of the continent to strengthen disease surveillance, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

South Africa reported a surge of 13,373 new cases on Saturday, the fourth largest globally.

Botswana, Kenya, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe also reported significant increases in cases over the past week, WHO’s top emergencies expert Mike Ryan told a news conference.

“Even though the numbers in those other countries are smaller I think what we starting to see is a continued acceleration of transmission in a number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa and I think that has to be taken very, very seriously,” he said.

“South Africa may unfortunately be a precursor, it may be a warning for what will happen in the rest of Africa. So I think this isn’t just a wake-up call for South Africa … we need to take what is happening in Africa very very seriously.”

The WHO also warned that indigenous communities comprising half a million people around the world are especially at risk from the pandemic due to often poor living conditions.

Director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that as of July 6, there were more than 70,000 cases reported among indigenous peoples in the Americas, with more than 2,000 deaths.

“Indigenous peoples often have a high burden of poverty, unemployment, malnutrition and both communicable and non-communicable diseases, making them more vulnerable,” Tedros said, adding that those in current epicentre the Americas were of particular concern.

The WHO boss urged nations to take all necessary health precautions, with special emphasis on contact tracing.

“We do not have to wait for a vaccine. We have to save lives now,” he said.

Global infections stand at more than 14.5 million, according to a Reuters tally, with more than 600,000 deaths.

The WHO welcomed news that AstraZeneca’s experimental vaccine was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials in healthy volunteers.

“We congratulate our colleagues for the progress they have made,” Ryan said. “This is a positive result, but there is a long way to go … We now need to move to large-scale trials.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Six reasons why schools must be open if we are to fight Covid-19

By Nic Spaull

EASTERN CAPE

Sibongile Zungu: Allegations of corruption follow new head of Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 task team

Des Erasmus
11 hours ago
8 mins

ZAPIRO

Hightailers

Zapiro
10 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

UCT study finds soaring prices for illicit cigarettes burn smokers, suggests sin tax hike
Ed Stoddard 12 hours ago
3 mins

Popsicles were originally going to be called "Eppsicles" after their inventor Frank Epperson.

‘LONDONGRAD’

UK’s ‘Russian report’ blasts political leadership and the intelligence services

Peter Fabricius 10 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Time for black women to lead in higher education

Khaya Tyatya
47 mins ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Dark days in sunny USA

Phillip Van Niekerk
9 hours ago
8 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Why Africa must become the Conservation Continent

Hailemariam Desalegn, Mike du Toit and Greg Mills
10 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

Legal extradition could still take place even if South Africa suspended its treaty with Hong Kong

Anton Katz & Eshed Cohen
11 hours ago
5 mins