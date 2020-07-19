MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 23: Mcebisi Jonas

By Dennis Davis 19 July 2020

In this episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to the MTN chairman, and former deputy minister of finance, Mcebisi Jonas. You really should spend the next 35 minutes here. Not to be missed.

 

 

