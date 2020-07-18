ADVERTISEMENT

rain first to launch 5G in Cape Town

By rain 18 July 2020

rain, the data-only network, has just turned on its 5G network in Cape Town. From today, 18 July, Capetonians will be able to enjoy the fast downloads and high-quality streaming that their 5G customers in Gauteng have had. 5G is the fifth generation of mobile technology, with potential for faster data transfer and better connectivity.

“We’ve worked hard to set up the network in Cape Town and test it in time for Mandela Day,” said Chief Marketing Officer Khaya Dlanga. “I can confirm that 5G is now good to go in Cape Town. It’s a milestone all South Africans can be proud of.” rain was the first to launch 5G in South Africa and, with this new expansion, they’re able to offer the widest 5G coverage in the country.

Capetonians should check the coverage map on the rain website to make sure their neighbourhood is covered. If it is, they can order 5G and have it delivered to their door. 

Customers can choose from two 5G plans, standard and premium. Both come with unlimited data and a free-to-use 5G router. “We’ve made it as simple as possible to get 5G,” said Dlanga. “The routers are plug-and-play, so you can start streaming your favourite shows almost as soon as you get yours.”

rain currently has two data plans on offer, standard 5G for R699 a month, and premium 5G for R999 a month. The standard plan allows for standard HD streaming to a single device at speeds up to 30Mbps, while premium allows for multiple full HD streams at speeds up to 200Mbps. Both plans have unlimited data, come with a free-to-use router and have no tie-in contracts.

The launch of 5G in Cape Town coincides with another innovation – 3 Team Cricket. rain is one of the partners behind this quirky take on the traditional game, with its inaugural Solidarity Cup match being broadcast live on SuperSport 2 on 18 July. It’s the first time live South African sport will be shown on TV since the lockdown began. “It’s a one-of-a-kind game,” said Dlanga. “Three teams, two halves and one match, with some of South Africa’s most-loved players.” The match begins at 10:45.

