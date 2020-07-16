Street Talk

Video: Lockdown Level 3 – Who is really affected by the bans?

By Street Talk 16 July 2020

Alcohol is a hot topic in South Africa under the current lockdown. When the ban was lifted, we saw a spike in gender-based violence and abuse. On the other hand, it also gave back people their jobs – until recently. The big question is, is the coronavirus the only pandemic South Africa is facing? Who are these bans really affecting?

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation. Visit at www.streettalktv.com DM

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series Street Talk are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Schools – the hardest governance decision of them all

By Stephen Grootes

LOCKDOWN REFLECTIONS: DAY 112

Mandela Day should not be the only day for giving back, it should be part of our everyday culture

Young Maverick Writers
2 hours ago
5 mins

SPRINGBOKS

All Blacks have clear advantage if 2020 Rugby Championship takes place – Nienaber

Craig Ray
1 hour ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

OP-ED

Unresolved intimate partner assault: Josina Machel loses an eye 
Raymond Suttner 2 hours ago
6 mins

Yellow Stone Park is the world's first national park. It is also known as "America's best idea".

GROUNDUP: VIDEO

Watch how Cape Town rain left a neighbourhood under water

Peter Luhanga for GroundUp 1 hour ago
< 1 min

Podcasts

Episode 28: Jacques Nienaber – Bok to the future

Craig Ray
2 hours ago
< 1 min

TRENDING

South Africa’s 24-hour trends report

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
59 mins ago
5 mins

SAA RESCUE

Treasury agrees to raise funding for new SAA

Ray Mahlaka
3 hours ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen Eastern Cape

Funerals become flashpoints as families fight restrictive regulations

Estelle Ellis
15 hours ago
7 mins