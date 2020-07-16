Alcohol is a hot topic in South Africa under the current lockdown. When the ban was lifted, we saw a spike in gender-based violence and abuse. On the other hand, it also gave back people their jobs – until recently. The big question is, is the coronavirus the only pandemic South Africa is facing? Who are these bans really affecting?

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation. Visit at www.streettalktv.com DM

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series Street Talk are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

Street Talk Follow Save More