COVID-19

Premier of Gauteng tests positive for COVID-19

By Reuters 10 July 2020

Gauteng Premier David Makhura at the Gauteng Executive Council briefing in Midrand on measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Alet Pretorius / Gallo Images via Getty Images)

JOHANNESBURG, July 10 (Reuters) - The premier of Gauteng, South Africa's most populous province, said on Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19, as new confirmed infections in the country hit a record high.

Provincial leader David Makhura revealed his infection a day after his health department said six members of its “COVID-19 War Room” had contracted the virus. Makhura and the six officials will self-isolate for two weeks.

“Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure that the Provincial Executive Council and Provincial Coronavirus Command Council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic,” Makhura said in a statement.

South Africa’s confirmed coronavirus infections have been accelerating in recent weeks as lockdown restrictions are eased. Cases rose by 13,000 to 238,339 on Thursday, the biggest single-day rise since the outbreak began.

Gauteng, which includes Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria, is now the epicentre with nearly 82,000 cases.

Two other provincial premiers, of Western Cape and the North West province, have tested positive for the virus.

Johannesburg, considered the continent’s centre for finance and commerce, attracts hundreds of thousands of job seekers and migrants yearly. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Urgent appeal for help

Gauteng doctors make urgent public appeal for lifesaving oxygen concentrators

By Estelle Ellis

EYE OF THE CORONAVIRUS STORM

Ribbons flutter for the dead as Covid-19 surge hits Joburg

Shaun Smillie
13 hours ago
6 mins

STREET TALK

COVID in Masiphumelele (Video)

Street Talk
57 mins ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

Maverick Citizen: Southern Africa

People power and trust in the judiciary: How Malawi stood up for democracy
Chidi Odinkalu 1 hour ago
7 mins

"The soul is known by its acts" ~ Thomas Aquinas

DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR

Culture of Blood: Tragedy and treason in the killing fields of KZN

Marianne Thamm 3 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Reflecting on public spaces as bulldozers make history in District Six 

Marianne Merten
3 hours ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Antibody testing in Covid-19: Less of a ‘missing weapon’, more of a blunt stick

Marc Mendelson
14 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The ANC needs to move on from 1960s Soviet-styled cadre deployment

Ismail Lagardien
13 hours ago
6 mins

Coronavirus

Gauteng’s oxygen shortages raise questions about lockdown planning 

Ferial Haffajee
23 hours ago
6 mins