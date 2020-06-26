COVID-19

All African countries now have coronavirus lab testing capacity – WHO chief

By Reuters 26 June 2020

A health worker prepares for work at a mobile NHLS testing lab at a Diepsloot Covid-19 screening and testing site. (Photo: Dino Lloyd)

ADDIS ABABA, June 24 (Reuters) - All African countries have now developed laboratory capacity to test for the coronavirus, the head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned that the pandemic was accelerating.

“The most recent one million cases of COVID-19 were reported in just one week,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual conference on COVID-19 vaccine development and access across the continent.

The WHO chief added that over 220 vaccine candidates are currently being worked on and urged that a vaccine be “available and developed at an unprecedented scale.”

The head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control called on countries to secure sufficient vaccine supplies to avoid Africa being left out.

“Unless we act now Africa is at risk of being left behind in the global vaccine race,” John Nkengasong said.

Nkengasong suggested a key step would be for Africa to partner with the GAVI vaccines alliance which has raised $2 billion from international donors for an Advanced Market Commitment to buy future COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries. (Reporting by Giulia Paravicini; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Distance, Dose, Dispersion: An experts’ guide on Covid-19 risks in South Africa and how to manage them

By Covid-19 academics and medical professionals

Mukurukuru Media Limpopo

Fear rules in affected communities as prosecutors zoom in on suspected VBS killings

Rolivhuwa Sadiki and Lucas Ledwaba for Mukurukuru Media
9 hours ago
9 mins

EDUCATION

Angie Motshekga boasts of 98% attendance rate in schools as Covid-19 cases climb

Ayanda Mthethwa
9 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

OP-ED

Malawi’s remarkable election – and fresh opportunity
Greg Mills and Ray Hartley 10 hours ago
5 mins

"Go down this set of stairs and then just run - run as fast as you can." ~ Lt David Brink, 9/11

They Said / She Said

Botswana lawyers decry involvement of AfriForum in Bridgette Motsepe case

Carien Du Plessis 9 hours ago
5 mins

MADAM & EVE

Liar, Liar, Beret on Fire

Stephen Francis & Rico
11 hours ago
< 1 min

DAILY MAVERICK WEBINAR

Longest-held surviving Al Qaeda hostage shares thoughts on Covid-19 lockdown

Yanga Sibembe
10 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Mboweni must look at how SA dug itself out of the 1932 debt crisis with techniques we can learn from

Zwelinzima Vavi
9 hours ago
10 mins

OPINIONISTA

Business Leadership SA warns of looming debt crisis

Busisiwe Mavuso
10 hours ago
5 mins