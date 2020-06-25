BUSINESS MAVERICK

Farmers hit by diesel shortages caused by theft, says AgriSA

By Ed Stoddard 25 June 2020
Caption
Rising diesel theft is having an impact on the farming community. (Photo by Nardus Engelbrecht / Gallo Images via Getty Images)

The bottom line: farmers have been struggling to buy diesel for harvesting purposes. This could reduce the size of the harvests, including the staple maize, while raising costs.

Commercial farming group AgriSA has urged government to investigate what it says are serious shortages of diesel linked to theft and vandalism.

AgriSA said the shortages in part stemmed from “continuous vandalism and theft of diesel by well-organised syndicates from the diesel supply lines from Durban to Johannesburg. This poses a serious challenge to Transnet which is responsible for managing and maintaining the pipeline.

“It has resulted in diesel being transported by trucks from our ports, which in turn increases the cost. Farmers harvesting produce such as maize, citrus and other commodities at this point in time are particularly hard hit due to the increase in cost and the limited availability of diesel in particular provinces,” AgriSA said in a statement on Thursday 25 June.

The bottom line: farmers have been struggling to buy diesel for harvesting purposes. This could reduce the size of the harvests including the staple maize while raising costs. This trend, in turn, could fuel food inflation, which remains relatively muted and will have its biggest impact on the swelling ranks of the poor at a time when hunger is on the rise.

“Transnet owns, manages and operates an underground network of 3,800km of high-pressure petroleum and gas pipelines. Since April this year, more than 30 fuel theft incidents have occurred on the pipeline during which more than two million litres of fuel were stolen. Thieves are increasingly damaging the pipelines and associated infrastructure to steal diesel,” AgriSA said.

“The thieves also trespass on farmland and threaten the safety of farming communities in the vicinity of the pipeline.” 

Transnet did not immediately respond to requests for comment on these very specific claims. There have been no reports of fuel shortages in urban areas that Business Maverick is aware of but demand has been stifled by the lockdown and travel restrictions. However, industrial demand on commercial farms has certainly risen. South Africa’s 2020 commercial maize harvest is seen up 38% on last year at just over 15.5 million tonnes, the government’s Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Thursday in its latest forecast.

“Agri SA has been monitoring the diesel supply disruptions from the onset and has been part of a weekly meeting with the South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) to receive feedback and to convey the status of the diesel supply constraints experienced by our members in each province. The situation on the ground, however, differs from the picture often painted by those responsible for managing the supply of diesel,” AgriSA said. 

SAPIA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The last thing South Africa’s cratering economy needs as it tries to reboot is a looming fuel shortage caused by crime. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Emergency Budget 

SA debt levels to surge, but Tito Mboweni vows to ‘close the mouth of the hippopotamus’

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mboweni starves most SOEs of additional funding to ‘close the hippo’s mouth’

Ray Mahlaka
24 JUN
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Emergency Budget

Zapiro
24 JUN

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 47 mins ago

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 19: Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa
Dennis Davis 23 hours ago
< 1 min

Scotland has a town called Dull. Oregon has a town called Boring and Australia a town called Boring. Combined they are coined the "Trinity of Tedium".

A Grim Newsflash

Tito Mboweni outlines the budget to weather the storm, Covid-19 and head off bankruptcy

Marianne Merten 24 JUN
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

When your umbrella has no cover – an insurer responds

Bill Skirving
24 JUN
7 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Update: High court sets aside dodgy Tshwane fuel tender, fingers company that paid Malema ‘kickbacks’

Micah Reddy for amaBhungane
23 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

China’s economic resilience explained

Zhang Jun
24 JUN
5 mins

EMERGENCY BUDGET SPEECH

Today we set out a strategy to build a bridge to recovery – Tito Mboweni

Tito Mboweni
24 JUN
15 mins

OPINIONISTA

An honest look back at radio amid Eusebius McKaiser storm

David L Smith
24 JUN
6 mins