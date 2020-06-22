Markets remain vulnerable as governments gradually ease coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions to revive economic growth while attempting to control the spread of Covid-19. Meanwhile, China over the weekend released details of a proposed national security law that would give the mainland the right to directly prosecute Hong Kong residents for still vaguely defined offenses.

“Shares remain technically overbought and vulnerable to a further correction or period of consolidation, but we continue to see it as a pause in a rising trend,” said Shane Oliver, a global investment strategist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. “Fear about a second wave of coronavirus cases continues.”

Elsewhere, China’s suspension of imports from a Tyson Foods Inc. plant stoked concerns over the broader implications for U.S. and global meat exports during the pandemic.

Here are some key events coming up:

MSCI Inc. on Tuesday announces its market classification review for 2020.

The IMF will release new 2020 growth projections on Wednesday.

U.S. jobless claims, durable goods and GDP data are due Thursday.

Policy decisions are expected from central banks in Turkey and the Philippines Thursday.

A rebalance of Russell indexes is due on Friday.

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 11:38 a.m. in Tokyo. The index fell 0.6% on Friday.

Japan’s Topix index was little changed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2%.

South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.1%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%.

Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures declined 1%.

Currencies

The yen was flat at 106.90 per dollar.

The offshore yuan was steady at 7.0718 per dollar.

The Aussie rose 0.3% to 68.52 U.S. cents.

The euro bought $1.1195.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 0.69%.

Australia’s 10-year yield remained at 0.86%.

Commodities