Business Maverick

Stocks Mixed on Low Volume, U.S. Futures Edge Up: Markets Wrap

By Bloomberg 22 June 2020
Caption
Pedestrians wearing protective masks are reflected in an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, March 13, 2020. Japanese stocks tumbled, capping their worst week since 2008, as investors speculated over the scale and impact of government and central bank actions to counter the coronavirus. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Stocks in Asia kicked off the week in mixed fashion as low trading volumes once again suggested a lack of conviction and as investors mulled the impact of coronavirus outbreaks in countries from the U.S. to Australia.

S&P 500 Index contracts reversed a slide of as much as 1% to edge higher. Hong Kong shares were lower, while losses in Korea and Japan were pared back and those main indexes traded flat. Australia reversed a drop and Shanghai shares ticked higher. California reported record new cases and Florida infections jumped more than the weekly average. The Australian dollar erased earlier losses seen in the wake of one Australian state tightening restrictions due to fresh cases. Treasuries were little changed.
Analysts have been lifting target prices for Asia stocks since early June

Markets remain vulnerable as governments gradually ease coronavirus lockdowns and travel restrictions to revive economic growth while attempting to control the spread of Covid-19. Meanwhile, China over the weekend released details of a proposed national security law that would give the mainland the right to directly prosecute Hong Kong residents for still vaguely defined offenses.

“Shares remain technically overbought and vulnerable to a further correction or period of consolidation, but we continue to see it as a pause in a rising trend,” said Shane Oliver, a global investment strategist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. “Fear about a second wave of coronavirus cases continues.”

Elsewhere, China’s suspension of imports from a Tyson Foods Inc. plant stoked concerns over the broader implications for U.S. and global meat exports during the pandemic.

Here are some key events coming up:

  • MSCI Inc. on Tuesday announces its market classification review for 2020.
  • The IMF will release new 2020 growth projections on Wednesday.
  • U.S. jobless claims, durable goods and GDP data are due Thursday.
  • Policy decisions are expected from central banks in Turkey and the Philippines Thursday.
  • rebalance of Russell indexes is due on Friday.
Stocks
  • Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 11:38 a.m. in Tokyo. The index fell 0.6% on Friday.
  • Japan’s Topix index was little changed.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2%.
  • South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.1%.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%.
  • Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%.
  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures declined 1%.

Currencies

  • The yen was flat at 106.90 per dollar.
  • The offshore yuan was steady at 7.0718 per dollar.
  • The Aussie rose 0.3% to 68.52 U.S. cents.
  • The euro bought $1.1195.

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 0.69%.
  • Australia’s 10-year yield remained at 0.86%.

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil gained 0.5% to $39.94 a barrel.
  • Gold climbed 0.6% to $1,753.62 an ounce.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mboweni’s emergency Budget is about survival

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Who will finance SAA’s latest flight of fancy?

Xolisa Phillip
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Crime really doesn’t shock us in SA, and it should

Tebele Luthuli
5 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

ANALYSIS

Mboweni’s emergency Budget – a time to make the least-apocalyptic decisions
Stephen Grootes 4 hours ago
5 mins

Genuine Leather does not denote authenticity but rather a grade. It is the second worst type of leather on the market.

Op-Ed

Why Africa needs talent networks instead of more consulting companies

Yasmin Kumi 3 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Dreams realised — and deferred — at the Lost City

Janine Stephen
5 hours ago
6 mins

TAXI STRIKE

This is not the time to fight, pleads Mbalula

Chanel Retief
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The political economy of South Africa’s energy transition for outsiders

Saliem Fakir
4 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

About to retire? Take great care

Bruce Cameron
4 hours ago
8 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Friday with Rico

Rico
19 JUN
< 1 min