The reopening of global economies has turned into a tailwind for stocks, along with unprecedented levels of stimulus across the world. Wednesday’s advance was driven by financials, autos and durable goods manufacturers, indicating the rally is broadening out. Big tech shares lagged.

“People are seeing the damage to the economy abate and investors now believe there is light at the end of tunnel,” Susan Schmidt, a portfolio manager at Aviva Investors Americas LLC, said on Bloomberg TV. “We will continue to see support for the stock market.”

Next up comes the European Central Bank, which is expected to boost its rescue program Thursday. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition earlier agreed on a sweeping 130 billion-euro ($146 billion) stimulus package designed to spur short-term consumer spending and get businesses investing again. Meantime, tensions continue to simmer with the U.S. barring Chinese airlines in retaliation for Beijing ignoring the requests of American carriers to resume flights to China that had been suspended for the pandemic.

Elsewhere, oil edged lower after trading close to its at highest level since early March amid optimism that OPEC+ will rebalance the market.

Here are some key events coming up:

The European Central Bank is expected to top up its rescue program with an additional 500 billion euros of asset purchases at a meeting on Thursday. Anything less than an expansion would be a big shock, Bloomberg Economics said.

The U.S. labor market report on Friday will probably show American unemployment soared to 19.5% in May, the highest since the 1930s.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index slid 0.2% as of 11:23 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge rose 1.4% on Wednesday.

Japan’s Topix index was little changed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed.

The Shanghai Composite was little changed.

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.5%.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures dipped 0.5%.

Currencies

The yen was little changed at 108.91 per dollar.

The offshore yuan held at 7.1306 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1221, down 0.1%.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged up 0.1%, though remains down 1.1% this week.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ticked lower to 0.74%.

Australia’s 10-year yield rose three basis points to 1.00%.

Commodities