Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 14: Adam Habib
By Dennis Davis• 4 June 2020
In this episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Witwatersrand about politics and education, as well as politics IN education. You should not miss it.
