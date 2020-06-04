MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 14: Adam Habib

By Dennis Davis 4 June 2020

In this episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Witwatersrand about politics and education, as well as politics IN education. You should not miss it.

 

