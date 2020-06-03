JOHANNEBBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 11: A general view of people allegedly buying and selling cigarettes illegally during lockdown level 4 on May 11, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that police had chalked up close to 200,000 lockdown infringements, including fines, arrests and warnings. Many of those arrested were people buying, selling and transporting cigarettes during the lockdown. (Photo: Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

I often find myself shouting in frustration while watching an update by government ministers on the latest lockdown regulations, once the president has addressed the nation.

I’m pretty sure I am not alone. I do this because there has been a worrying trend of ministers and officials disputing or distorting the disaster regulations and their subsequent amendments. By doing this, they not only cause confusion among the public and law enforcement entities, but also muddy the real purpose of the regulations and lockdown.

In a constitutional democracy, one assumes that by the time the president makes an announcement, it is after rigorous and conclusive consultation with his ministers. Robust debate is encouraged, but open dissension creates an atmosphere of instability and a shaking of people’s confidence, especially during a time of crisis. It creates a culture of uncertainty and instability when an official dismisses or seems to contradict a presidential announcement.

Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, and is not the ultimate decider on actions to be taken by the various government departments. Her job is to ensure a cohesive carrying out of governance by national, provincial and local government in partnership with traditional leadership structures. And in this instance, to chair the intergovernmental committee on disaster management established by the president, establish a National Disaster Management Advisory Forum and a national disaster management framework.

It is therefore peculiar that there seems to be a perception that she is in effect steering the government’s Covid-19 response. She isn’t.

The lead department assigned to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic is the Department of Health and it is Minister Zweli Mkhize’s job to decide, in consultation and cooperation with supporting government departments, on the way forward. All other ministers in this operation take their cue from him. This is not a safety and security crisis, neither is it a cooperative governance and traditional affairs crisis – it is a health crisis.

We cannot expect a disciplined response from citizens when ministers and officials openly challenge and misrepresent stipulated regulations, a prime example being the delinquent actions of municipalities evicting people during the lockdown, or people being told they need to produce receipts for being in possession of cigarettes.

We cannot afford to lose sight of the objective of the national lockdown regulations, as some of the decisions taken will have long lasting ramifications. The purpose of the regulations is not for ministers to settle scores on pre-Covid-19 issues.

So while the reduction in crime is great on paper, as well as in real life, it is a false victory for the South African Police Services to claim as their own. It is not through their own crime-fighting strategies that this has been achieved. Similarly, while there have been far fewer accidents on our roads during this time, it is not as a result of the actions of the Department of Transport. It is because people have literally been in lockdown, under curfew and prohibited from driving around. With a ban on alcohol during Level 5 and 4, it’s equally obvious that there would be a massive reduction in drunk driving cases.

And then there is perhaps the most talked about subject – cigarettes. Inasmuch as smoking causes respiratory issues, now is not the time to be furthering the agenda of those who would like to see a permanent ban on smoking in South Africa.

In fact, these are red herrings and it is important that we are not distracted by them. Nowhere does it state that the function of the disaster regulations is to lower crime, reduce the death toll on our roads, or cut down on drinking and smoking. So how do ministers make this inference?

Ministers’ individual interpretations of the regulations sows misinformation and discord. For example, the question of the possession of cigarettes. It is not a criminal offence to be in possession of cigarettes – what is a criminal offence is to sell cigarettes during Lockdown level 5 through 3. The notion of having to produce a receipt if found with cigarettes is pure conjecture on the part of the police minister.

The regulations, specifically section 45, simply says that the sale of tobacco and tobacco products is prohibited except for export. It says nothing about the prohibition of having them in hand and a requirement to prove where and when they were obtained. This amounts to a misunderstanding, misreading and distortion of the regulations by the minister, which will filter down to the police officers on the ground when enforcing what they perceive to be the law. The trouble with this is that it creates confusion and can lead to a violation of people’s rights.

What this reveals is a failure of government, as maintained by Musa Gwebani, the head of advocacy at the Social Justice Coalition, who was speaking in a webinar discussing the Collins Khosa judgement last week.

She said “… because of a failure of creative thinking on the part of the state, some people will now find themselves with a criminal record.” This is because of unclear enforcement of the regulations, where we now see the criminalisation of people for non-criminal acts like walking on the beach or to the shop.

What would perhaps be useful is for the president to ensure that his cabinet understands that the regulations are not mere suggestions, but are clear directives. And where officials or ministers act counter to the regulations or misinterpret them, he needs to be seen to be holding them accountable. This is to ensure that there are no violations of citizens’ constitutional rights and that we remain focused on fighting the pandemic. DM/MC

Zukiswa Pikoli is a journalist at Maverick Citizen.

Zukiswa Pikoli Follow Save More