Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 13: Trevor Manuel
By Dennis Davis• 25 May 2020
In this episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Trevor Manuel, former minister of finance who has indeed seen it all. This discussion is about the constitutionality of the lockdown, the economy in free fall and the future of South Africa's democracy; it should not be missed.
