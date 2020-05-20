Crosswords

Crossed Out – Wednesday, 20 May 2020

By Daily Maverick 20 May 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword.

Click here for your solutions

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Coronavirus Op-Ed

Living with Covid-19 infection is weird as hell

By Robin Gorna

OPEN SECRETS: UNACCOUNTABLE

Thales — how to buy a country

Open Secrets
10 hours ago
13 mins

COVID-19 PROJECTIONS

SA infections could flare up to 54,000 by end of May; death rate set to soar too

Ferial Haffajee
9 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

Coronavirus & Education

It’s final: Schools will reopen on 1 June for grades 7 and 12
Ayanda Mthethwa 10 hours ago
3 mins

Jaywalking is not illegal in the UK. It is left to the individual to determine the best time to cross the road.

OPINIONISTA

To understand privilege, look at the way it has built up over centuries

Ismail Lagardien 11 hours ago
6 mins

Virtual Governance

Gauteng will move to Level 3 in June, says premier — but tough road still ahead

Chanel Retief and Ayanda Mthethwa
10 hours ago
4 mins

Op-Ed

Getting government right, now – and after Covid-19

Pascal Moloi, Pali Lehohla, Pam Yako, Tania Ajam and Ivor Chipkin
11 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Lockdown ins and outs

Zapiro
17 hours ago

Crosswords

Crossed Out – Wednesday, 20 May 2020

Daily Maverick
5 hours ago
< 1 min