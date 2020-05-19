US President Donald J. Trump reveals that he is taking Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis against COVID-19 as he participates in a roundtable with Restaurant Executives and Industry Leaders in the State Dining Room, in the White House, Washington, DC, USA, 18 May 2020. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills / POOL

The United States is easing out of lockdown, but many citizens appear unaware of this as they flock to bars and restaurants in some states. They seem to think ‘easing’ is code speak for ‘lifted’. While the country’s first citizen continues to give all the wrong, hydroxychloroquine-fuelled, signals.

The USA is determined to not go gently into that Coronavirus night, or day for that matter. While their president announced on Monday that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine for at least a week, videos and photos of Americans filling up bars and restaurants abound. Without social distancing, masks or apparently any thought of a virus or Covid-19. Reminiscent of Alfred E Neuman in Mad Magazine, the scenes conjure up an apocalyptic “What? Me, worry!?” tonal EQ.

Perhaps their hopefulness for an early vaccine matches the good news from the biotech company Moderna, which has announced some success in their first vaccine results. Following news of successful trials, their stock jumped by 25% on Monday. It is noteworthy that former Moderna board member Moncef Slaoui last week became the head of the White House’s Operation Warp Speed, Trump’s initiative to develop a Covid-19 virus at, well, warped speed.

Addressing America’s 2020 high school graduates during a televised nationwide graduation celebration at the weekend, former US President Barack Obama said, “Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy, that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately a lot of so-called grownups, including some with fancy titles, important jobs, still think that way…”

With more than 90,000 deaths and 1.5-million infections, the US is pressing on with slowly lifting restrictions around the country, with Georgia leading the way, being the first to open, along with Oklahoma and Alaska at the end of April. Georgia opened fastest, allowing tattoo parlours, salons and other small businesses to open on 25 April and dine-in restaurants a few days later.

Texas recorded its lowest daily death toll on Monday (11) and is allowing day-care centres to operate and the traditional summer holiday school camps — summer camps — and sports to resume on 31 May. (At the same time, on Saturday, Texas recorded the highest one-day number of new infections – 1801)

Oregon saw a judge overturn a stay-at-home order after a group of churches sued the state, saying social distancing directives were unconstitutional. Oregon Governor Kate Brown had apparently not had her emergency orders approved by the legislature after the mandated 28 days, rendering them null and void. The churches argued that emergency powers only last for a month and thereafter need legislative approval, which had not been given. The judge agreed.

Arizona allowed retail stores to open from 8 May, with all social distancing protocols operational and controlled amounts of people inside stores.

While Colorado’s safer-at-home policy is in place until 27 May, retail businesses were allowed to open on 1 May and non-essential office workers were allowed to go back to work on 4 May.

Connecticut will ease regulations on Wednesday 20 May, with summer camps being allowed from 29 June and limited to groups of 10 children.

Florida started opening business on 4 May, and some beaches, which people immediately flocked to, causing alarm and criticism. Infection numbers continued to climb with the Florida department of health on Sunday confirming that it was tracking 45,588 confirmed positive cases, which had increased overnight by 777. Total deaths in the state are at 2,049. The state shows no sign of slowing down though, having started phase one on Monday 18 May, with restaurants, retail shops and museums now allowed to operate at 50% capacity. More beaches will also open, as will gyms, while theme parks can now submit reopening plans which must include dates for reopening.

The chokehold of the pandemic on the economy is ever-tightening with job losses due to Covid-19 closures topping 20 million for April. By May 14, the New York Times reported a total of 36 million unemployment claims. Bearing the brunt of these losses is the leisure and hospitality industry — hardest hit with 7.7 million job losses, according to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics. The second hardest hit sector is education and health, with 2,5 million jobs. Several giant retailers have gone into bankruptcy, JC Penney among them.

The US is now considering another stimulus package as people struggle to feed their families and pay rent. In April, food banks were complaining that they were struggling to keep up with demand from the needy whose ranks had grown by more than 100% due to the pandemic. California has reported a 75% increase in the number of people being assisted by food banks while Facing Hunger food bank in West Virginia, one of America’s poorest states, reports that retail donations that they are used to getting from partners like Walmart and Kroger, shrank by around 90% after the stay-at-home order.

The Food Bank of Alaska says not only are they dealing with increased demand of at least 75%, they have the added problem of an incredibly spread-out population over a large and mainly rural area. Alaska has the lowest population density of all the states of America.

Food banks around the country are worried about their costs as the new pandemic-driven demand means their usual budgets are falling woefully short and they currently have no clear idea of when things will ease up.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the planet, Pakistan resumed domestic flights at the weekend. Masks and distanced seating apply, with planes being disinfected before boarding. No food or beverages will be served. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the country could not afford an indefinite lockdown and people would have to learn to live with the pandemic. DM

