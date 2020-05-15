Business Maverick

Global Cost of Virus Could Reach $8.8 Trillion, ADB Says

By Bloomberg 15 May 2020
Caption
A members of a disinfecting crew demonstrates cleaning procedures at Siam Paragon shopping mall, owned by Siam Piwat Co., during a partial lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Photographer: Nicolas Axelrod/Bloomberg

The cost of the coronavirus pandemic could reach as much as $8.8 trillion, or almost 10% of global gross domestic product, depending on how long the outbreak continues and the strength of government responses, according to the Asian Development Bank.

A shorter containment period of three months coupled with strong policy measures could limit the impact to $4.1 trillion, or 4.5% of world output, the Manila-based lender said in a report on Friday. The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for about 30% of the overall decline in global output, it said.

The analysis “highlights the important role policy interventions can play to help mitigate damage to economies,” ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada said in a statement.

The new cost estimates are more than twice the range of $2 trillion to $4.1 trillion the development bank gave April 3. There are now more than 4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus globally with deaths exceeding 300,000.

The lender suggests boosting health systems, as well as income and employment protections, to avoid an even more difficult recovery. Sustained measures from governments could soften the economic impact of the virus by as much as 40%, ADB said.

ADB’s estimated global impact of virus % of GDP Losses ($ billion)
Containment of 3 months with policy measures -4.5 4,095.8
Containment of 6 months with policy measures -5.9 5,387.8
Containment of 3 months -6.4 5,796.9
Containment of 6 months -9.7 8,789.9

Between 158 million to 242 million jobs could be lost globally, with 70% of those in Asia and the Pacific, according to the ADB.

As consumption and investment decline, wages will drop globally, particularly in the U.S. and Europe, Sawada said in an online briefing on Friday.

“This is a health risk and not driven by fundamental economic problem,” he said. “Smart health policies and containment policies are really the key,” he said, citing measures implemented in South Korea and Vietnam.

Travel restrictions and lockdowns implemented to arrest the virus’s spread will likely cut global trade by $1.7 trillion to $2.6 trillion, it said.

(Updates with chief economist’s quotes from s
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Sibanye’s Froneman says no M&A until debt cut and dividend revived

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA tax code is in desperate need of simplification

Ruan Jooste
6 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Court appeal over retrenchments adds another spanner to SAA business rescue proceedings

Ray Mahlaka
16 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 7 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

A Ponzi scheme by another name: The case of Invest200
Ruan Jooste 14 MAY
5 mins

Beaver's teeth are orange. This is due to large iron quantities in their pearly... oranges.

LOCKDOWN

DA and e-commerce businesses call for an end to restrictions on non-essential items

Sumeya Gasa 13 MAY
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

My hopes and dreams crashed and burnt with SA Express

Mulalo Khubana
4 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Sometimes you need a coach: The upside of an IMF loan

Jan-Daan van Wyk
4 hours ago
4 mins

Op-Ed

Electric cars? Stand aside (and in line) for Patel’s Trabant

Ray Hartley and Greg Mills
5 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Resolving commercial disputes during a global crisis

James Gordon
14 MAY
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Transnet’s legacy: Good luck, Portia

Nick Porée
14 MAY
3 mins