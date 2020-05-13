Crosswords

Crossed Out – Wednesday, 13 May 2020

By Daily Maverick 13 May 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword.

Click here for your solutions

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Scorpio: Bank Breaker

Philip Truter, the sentinel who failed to raise the alarm at VBS

By Pauli Van Wyk

EDITORIAL

South Africa: Be Aware and Beware of The Rise of the Securocrats

Daily Maverick
4 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Literary Menu

Zapiro
15 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Covid-19 workplace compliance is only 60%, says labour department
Ed Stoddard 6 hours ago
3 mins

The air quality from pollution on a cruise ship can at times be worse than the world's worst cities.

CORONAVIRUS OP-ED

Lockdown in South Africa can no longer be justified

John Gear and Ian McGorian 5 hours ago
9 mins

OPINIONISTA

Chance to save the school year gets slimmer by the day

Michael le Cordeur
9 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Public sector wage increase talks between government and unions stall — again

Ray Mahlaka
6 hours ago
3 mins

ICASA DISASTER

Local content quota exemption ‘threatens the livelihoods of thousands’

Greg Nicolson
5 hours ago
5 mins

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 9: Trudi Makhaya

Dennis Davis
4 hours ago
< 1 min