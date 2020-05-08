Exercise time: Morning ‘rush hour’ takes on new meaning in Lockdown Level Four
By Alan Van Gysen• 8 May 2020
Taxi driver, Thembalethu Sotashe from Masiphumelele sprints home after a run to Kommetjie and back. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
Residents of Masiphumelele, Ocean View and Kommetjie in the deep south of Cape Town emerge from their homes onto their streets between 6am and 9am to get out and about during the first week of the eased restrictions of movement Covid-19, Level 4 lockdown. A few also made waves by venturing into the water.
