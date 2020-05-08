CORNAVIRUS PHOTO ESSAY

Exercise time: Morning ‘rush hour’ takes on new meaning in Lockdown Level Four

By Alan Van Gysen 8 May 2020

Taxi driver, Thembalethu Sotashe from Masiphumelele sprints home after a run to Kommetjie and back. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)

Residents of Masiphumelele, Ocean View and Kommetjie in the deep south of Cape Town emerge from their homes onto their streets between 6am and 9am to get out and about during the first week of the eased restrictions of movement Covid-19, Level 4 lockdown. A few also made waves by venturing into the water.

An unidentified surfer has a change of heart, deciding at the last minute not to surf despite suiting up and standing in the dark on the rocks near Kommetjie’s Slangkop Lighthouse for ten minutes at war with his own conscience over the Level 4 law restriction on surfing. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
Ocean View resident Kevin le Roux heads toward Kommetjie Main Road to join friends for a leisurely walk to Kommetjie and back. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
Wayne Adonis and his trusty German Shepherd ‘Mason’ head home to Ocean View after a pre-dawn walk to Kommetjie and back for their daily dose of fitness. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
Father and daughter watch over Hout Bay as the sun sends fingers of first light into the valley from Fish Hoek to Kommetjie from atop Slangkop Mountain which overlooks Kommetjie, Ocean View and Masiphumelele. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
Muhle Kandayi and Ongezwa Manimani work on their core outside the well-known ‘Compass Bakery’ on the corner of Kommetjie Main Road and Heron Circle while a group of runners and taxi passengers return home to Masiphumelele. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
An unidentified runner looks down toward Masiphumelele and Noordhoek beyond while crossing Fish Eagle Park along Kommetjie Main Road where hundreds of other runners can be found training every hour between the 06:00 – 09:00 exercise slot. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
A couple run into the sunrise on Slangkop Mountain above Kommetjie and Ocean View. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
A group of Masiphumelele residents train together outside Fish Eagle Park lead by trainer and musician Luyanda Masele. A hospitality student at False Bay College, Luyanda has been leading any who wish to join and train since the Level 4 lockdown exercise period opened. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
A surf protestor skates past the Long Beach carpark in Kommetjie – one of the busiest surf spots in South Africa, exhibiting a sign appealing to government for clarity on when surfers can get back into the ocean after a nationally planned, “gathered” protest on Tuesday 05 May was cancelled due to Level 4 laws. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
Father and son surfers contemplate the “no-beach” and “no-surf” law under Level 4 lockdown while overlooking Kommetjie’s surf-treasure called ‘The Outerkom’. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
Ex-South African volleyball player, Deneil Daniels joins fellow Ocean View residents and family members Craig and Cheslin Butler and Basil and Maxcine Francke on their daily run to Kommetjie and back. Craig and Cheslin are training for the soccer season with Basil who would usually be coaching the U10 soccer team from Ocean View Club. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
Training to join his friends cycling group, Ocean View resident Gordon Bredeveldt runs late after the exercise cutoff time after his bicycle got a puncture on Kommetjie Main Road outside the Ocean View SAPS station. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
Rugby player Tafadzwa Mativenga and soccer player Siphenathi “Smash” Sihihi chase the final minute of exercise allowance home into Masiphumelele. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
A surf activist catches an illegal wave outside of the permitted exercise period to make a statement about surfing and the state of Level 4 lockdown. (Photo: Alan van Gysen)
