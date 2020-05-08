Jon Tyson for Unsplash

This might be a Mother’s Day weekend like no other. This week, we have selected some gift ideas, socially-distant-focused activities, as well as wholesome events with friends and family.

Do it for the kids!

David Krut Projects, an arts resource with locations in Johannesburg and New York, is hosting a series of online printmaking activities for kids as well as adults on their website. These are guided by printmakers from the David Krut workshop and other artists. Here’s one, for example, with artist Pebofatso Mokoena, where kids will get to read about the artist, see pictures of his recent exhibition, as well as follow step-by-step illustrated instructions on how to mix colours and make their own prints at home. Follow David Krut Projects on Instagram to stay up to date with their weekly kids’ art activities.

Party like it’s 1997

Well, not exactly, unless listening to one of the world’s most celebrated classical sopranos is your idea of a wild party night. This weekend, fans of Sarah Brightman are in for a treat. Her YouTube channel will be streaming her “Sarah Brightman: In concert at the royal Albert Hall” performance from 1997 to raise funds for Covid-19 charities, for 72 hours starting from 12pm Pacific Time (9pm SA time) on Saturday 9 May. The recording of the concert, which features the English National Orchestra, Andrea Bocelli and Andrew Lloyd Webber, has never been made available commercially before. Watch here and send mom a link while you’re at it.

Disney quiz night

Cape Town-based OMGQuiz has been hosting pub quiz nights since 2015 in the city. However, during lockdown, they’ve been hosting them online via Zoom, and this Friday, 8 May, they will be hosting a Disney-themed quiz night from 7pm-9.30pm. A maximum of four players are allowed per team. Get your tickets for R100 (R25 per person) here. The prize for the winning team is a case of beer valued at R240, to be collected after lockdown restrictions have been lifted. Unfortunately for those who reside outside of Cape Town, the prize has to be collected from Beerhouse in Cape Town if your team does win. But if you’re a major Disney fan, this one might be worth doing just for the fun of it.

Most importantly, treat mom

Even though many of the gifts you could get mom are likely to be delivered only after further lockdown restrictions are lifted, there are still online experiences you can buy for her, as well as free experiences that you can share together.

Airbnb?

In 2016, Airbnb launched its “Experiences” programme, where selected hosts in cities around the world could curate an experience for visitors that would give them a less touristy taste of local life. For the quarantine era, Airbnb is now offering a selection of paid online live experiences, guided by hosts around the globe. From cooking to wine-tasting to art classes to sound-bath meditation with a DJ in Singapore. See here for the selection and schedules.

If you and your mom are both into cooking or baking, you can register for live and fully interactive experiences such as “Bring the Flavours of India to Life at Home”(R204 per person) or “Learn the Secrets of Sourdough”(R288 per person), together with a small group of up to 10 people online. And those are just two out of many others that are scheduled for this coming Sunday, 10 May.

Movies with the fam

There’s no doubt that there’ll be quite a few Zoom brunches and lunches to celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend. Consider adding a family Netflix Party to your weekend mix, and get a selection of movies you can enjoy together. Once you’ve installed Netflix Party to your Google Chrome browser, you can select to host a watch party where others can join. Playback will be synched for everyone watching, and there’s a group chat column where you can send messages and emojis.

Lastly, subscribe and share

Considering the amount of subscription services competing for our hard-earned money, one can’t be blamed for feeling a bit of subscription fatigue. But if mom loves a good read… erm, make that a “good listen”… the option of an Audible subscription is one that is worth gifting, even if to try out for a month. Featuring the world’s largest selection of audiobooks, as well as podcasts, there really is something for just about anyone. And having the option to exchange titles for extra credits makes it even more tempting. DM/ ML

