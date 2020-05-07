Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 6: Ravi Naidoo
By Dennis Davis• 7 May 2020
In the fifth episode of Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Ravi Naidoo, CEO of Bluefields Group. Watch the video to see the informed discussion about the country's struggling economy, the realistic solutions for the current crisis and many other topics covered in their 30-minute discussion.
