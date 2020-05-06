POEM

The things we lost in the fire

By Ashraf Booley 6 May 2020

HD artwork by Pawel Czerwinski for Unsplash

The distance between us? An act of love.

A country reveals its true self
its infection examined with eagle eyes
in a time of crisis.
Its invisible citizens
pained and poverty-stricken
suddenly coming to the fore.

CLOSE

Swiftly, it weaponises what we previously knew as forms of love and intimacy:
Consensual coitus, hugging, kissing, time together.
Shaking hands, walking hand-in-hand
no longer a favourable form of greeting or affection.
Elbow bumps become the new Namaste,
Salaam,
Sawubona.

A moment for the martyrs
who fought and are fighting against an invisible enemy
like Kamikaze pilots
prepared to die for the people
and a country at war
with itself.

Display Adverts

Low-wage workers become emergency employees overnight;
like tree roots coming to the surface.
The government hashtags #StayHomeStaySafe
when behind closed doors
it’s a warzone.

Somewhere someone is stigmatised
house now full, nowhere to hide
the pills that keep him alive.
Please don’t stop taking your meds! 

Self-isolation.
Quarantine.
Lockdown.
Like us, the rich too become caged birds.
A fleeting moment of confinement.
(We were caged birds without wings long before this crisis.)

The God of Small Things come to remind us of what we took for granted.

The

distance

between

Display Adverts

us

an

act

of

love.

Will I even see you later?
(You set my heart on fire!)

 

Display Adverts

Ashraf Booley is a freelance content marketing professional, poet, and budding entrepreneur. He loves to cook (and eat out) and his poetry has been published locally and internationally, appearing in the likes of New Contrast, New Coin, LitNet, Aerodrome, Botsotso, Badilisha Poetry X-Change, Word n Sound, and Poetry Potion. He’s a 2018 Mandela Washington Fellow and chapter president of Impulse Group Cape Town, which forms part of a global social movement that focuses on the queer community’s sexual and mental wellbeing, consisting of 25 chapters around the world.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

FASHION

‘Drip is forever’. Long live the robe!

By An Wentzel

POEM

The things we lost in the fire

Ashraf Booley
1 hour ago
2 mins

THE IMAGINARIUM

Of animals and apartment safaris

Emilie Gambade
23 hours ago
4 mins

Maverick Life

You can’t stop the music

Deborah Rudman
04 MAY
4 mins

Maverick Citizen

Unlocked: Poems for Critical Times (Series Two, Part One)
Ingrid de Kok 04 MAY
4 mins

"Sometimes the best way to help someone is just to be near them." ~ Veronica Roth

MOVIE REVIEW

Griekwastad: An immersive, compelling and chilling piece of cinema

Keith Bain 03 MAY
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

There has to be something else to write about — other than the pandemic

Ismail Lagardien
04 MAY
6 mins

THE GAMES PEOPLE PLAY

Why Animal Crossing is the perfect – and unexpected – escape

Rory Tsapayi
04 MAY
5 mins

Maverick Life

Alone together: Livestreamed festivals featuring world leaders and celebrities (1-3 May)

Maverick Life Editors
01 MAY
3 mins

SMALL SCREEN

This Weekend We’re Watching: nature versus nurture

Tevya Turok Shapiro
01 MAY
4 mins