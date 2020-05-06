HD artwork by Pawel Czerwinski for Unsplash

The distance between us? An act of love.

A country reveals its true self

its infection examined with eagle eyes

in a time of crisis.

Its invisible citizens

pained and poverty-stricken

suddenly coming to the fore.

Swiftly, it weaponises what we previously knew as forms of love and intimacy:

Consensual coitus, hugging, kissing, time together.

Shaking hands, walking hand-in-hand

no longer a favourable form of greeting or affection.

Elbow bumps become the new Namaste,

Salaam,

Sawubona.

A moment for the martyrs

who fought and are fighting against an invisible enemy

like Kamikaze pilots

prepared to die for the people

and a country at war

with itself.

Low-wage workers become emergency employees overnight;

like tree roots coming to the surface.

The government hashtags #StayHomeStaySafe

when behind closed doors

it’s a warzone.

Somewhere someone is stigmatised

house now full, nowhere to hide

the pills that keep him alive.

Please don’t stop taking your meds!

Self-isolation.

Quarantine.

Lockdown.

Like us, the rich too become caged birds.

A fleeting moment of confinement.

(We were caged birds without wings long before this crisis.)

The God of Small Things come to remind us of what we took for granted.

The

distance

between

us

an

act

of

love.

Will I even see you later?

(You set my heart on fire!)

