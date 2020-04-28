An Open Letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa

The buying, selling and reading of books is an essential service

By Daily Maverick 28 April 2020

Photo by Ergita Sela on Unsplash

An open letter from 328 South African published authors, academics, and readers, asking that all books be available for trade at Level 4 of Lockdown. The letter has been submitted to the National Coronavirus Command Council through the correct portal, and letters will be written, individually, to the key ministers on Tuesday, 28 April 2020. 

As published South African authors, and readers and writers, we are proud of and grateful for the sober, compassionate, and science-based leadership our government has shown during the Covid-19 pandemic. We are mindful of the difficult choices you have to make, every day, in an attempt to save our lives and our livelihoods, and we have noted your call for public response to the proposed regulations governing the easing of the lockdown. It is in this spirit that we submit our request: that all books, not just “educational” ones, be available for trade, at Level 4 of the lockdown.

The book industry was vulnerable even before the pandemic. We as a country are at great risk of losing not only our booksellers, but our publishers too. We are concerned about the jobs that will be lost, as well as the loss of vital cultural and intellectual space. This space will not be easily regained once the Covid-19 crisis is over.

From May 1, restaurants will be able to deliver cooked food. We understand the value of this, to the economy, the service industry, and consumers alike. We would like to urge that brain-food be delivered, too, as an essential service: not just so that writers can keep writing and publishers can keep publishing and booksellers can keep selling, but so that readers can keep reading, new ideas can keep sprouting, and that the life of the mind of our country can keep growing.

Reading is one of the few art-forms that can be practiced at a social distance; it is a pastime that both encourages safe behaviour in the present and is an investment in our individual and collective future. University students, in particular, need uninterrupted access to books to prepare them for a meaningful contribution to the knowledge economy.

We are not being simply nostalgic when we say that there is nothing like a physical book: it distills, holds, and transmits knowledge like no other “device”. From the young child discovering the world through her first storybook to a grandmother, now alone during the lockdown, with only her books to comfort her, it is the foundation of our literate society. If we are going to ensure that our country continues to develop and strengthen a reading culture, we need to nurture and protect writers, publishers, booksellers and readers.

We have noted the new ways technology is being adopted because of the pandemic, and we understand that, in the future, there might be more trade in e-books and less in physical books. Still, publishers will be necessary to make those e-books, and so we don’t want to lose them. And, of course, the pandemic has put into sharp relief the digital divide. For a long time to come, e-books will not be an option for most South Africans, and for this reason the paper publishing industry must stay alive.

Of course, there are books in circulation already, and it could be argued that it is not essential for more to be bought and sold right now. We would disagree. To allow the book industry to trade right now is to give it a lifeline. Without that lifeline, we could well lose it. Forever.

In South Africa, purchasing a book is often a luxury, but many in the book community work to promote national literacy, to ensure that books are widely available for loan and purchase, and to promote the understanding that books are a necessity rather than a privilege. We would like to see emerge, out of this crisis, an opportunity for developing better book delivery at a community level, so that the key work already done to build literacy in South Africa will not be lost.

We do not ask that bookshops be open physically for business just yet. Rather, we ask for a simple addition to the current Level 4 regulations: that all books be available for purchase online or over the phone and for delivery, and that all booksellers, big and small, be allowed to trade.

All books are educational.

Signed:

  1. Barbara Adair
  2. Lize Albertyn-du Toit
  3. Kate Alexander 
  4. Lucy Alexander
  5. Jonathan Ancer
  6. Gavin Andersson
  7. Peter Anderson
  8. Sally Andrew
  9. Brett Archibald
  10. Neil Armitage
  11.  Zaheera Jina Asvat
  12.  Adriaan Basson
  13.   Charlotte Bauer
  14.  Lesley Berry 
  15.  Mark Berry 
  16.  Lauren Beukes
  17.  Cynthia Bevan
  18. Zelda Bezuidenhout
  19.  Hlumelo Biko
  20. Albert Blake
  21. Carole Bloch
  22. Marn Bodenstein 
  23. Jill Bradbury
  24. Kerneels Breytenbach
  25. Nechama Brodie 
  26. Daniel Browde
  27. Edyth Bulbring
  28. Mary Burton 
  29. Ndukenhle Buthelezi
  30. Penny Busetto
  31.      Mike Cadman
  32. Jonathan Cane
  33. Andy Capostagno
  34. Trevor Carnaby 
  35. John Cartwright 
  36. Alma-Nalisha Cele
  37. Mukesh Chander
  38. Ivor Chipkin 
  39. Yvette Christianse
  40. Sean Christie
  41. Jakkie Cilliers
  42. Francois Cleophas
  43. Stephen Clingman
  44. Jacklyn Cock
  45. JM Coetzee 
  46. David Cooper
  47. Michael Cope 
  48. Sharon Cort 
  49. Ben Cousins
  50. Jeremy Cronin 
  51. Karin Cronje
  52.      Jenny Crwys-Williams 
  53. Lindelwa Dalamba
  54. Jude Daly
  55. Achmat Dangor
  56. Fezile Dantile
  57. Carol Ann Davids
  58. Nadia Davids
  59. Rebecca Davis
  60. Henrietta Dax
  61. Jean-Pierre de Kock
  62. Ingrid de Kok
  63. Phillippa Yaa de Villiers
  64. Dirk de Vos
  65. Fred de Vries
  66. Shaun de Waal 
  67. Jessica Denyschen
  68. Isobel Dixon
  69. S Dlamini
  70. Khaya Dlanga
  71. Ebbe Dommisse 
  72.      Dorothy Driver
  73.      Andrew Duminy 
  74. Hani du Toit
  75. Nomathemba Dzinotyiwei
  76. Chike Frankie Edozien
  77. Hagen Engler 
  78.      George Ellis 
  79. Zimitri Erasmus
  80. Natasha Erlank
  81. Martha Evans
  82. Judith February
  83. Andrew Feinstein 
  84. Melinda Ferguson
  85. Brian Fredericks
  86. Sibongile Fisher
  87. Fiona Forde
  88. Moira Forjaz
  89. Roddy Fox
  90. Damon Galgut 
  91. Dawn Garisch
  92.  Philippa Garson
  93. Mark Gevisser
  94. Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela
  95. Jeremy Gordin 
  96. Tracy Going
  97. Pregs Govender
  98. Pumla Dineo Gqola
  99. Rachelle Greeff
  100. Pippa Green
  101. Jane Griffiths
  102. Albert Grundlingh
  103. Sharon Grussendorf
  104. Ferial Haffajee
  105. Rosemund Handler 
  106. Ray Hartley 
  107. Shafinaaz Hassim
  108. Joanne Hichens
  109. Nicky Falkof
  110. Anton Harber
  111. Shireen Hassim
  112. Stefanie Hefer
  113. James Hendry
  114. Michiel Heyns
  115. Mark Heywood 
  116. Craig Higginson
  117. Alan Hirsch
  118. David Holt-Biddle
  119. Mehita Iqani
  120. Ron Irwin
  121. Zubeida Jaffer
  122. Ashraf Jamal
  123. Ena Jansen
  124. Nozizwe Cynthia Jele
  125. Ashraf Kagee
  126. Philippa Kabali-Kagwa
  127. Aryan Kaganof
  128. Ronnie Kasrils 
  129. Cathy Kelly
  130. Billy Keniston
  131. Andrew Kenny 
  132. William Kentridge 
  133. Rashida Khan
  134. Busisiwe Precious Khumalo
  135. Siya Khumalo
  136. Sarah-Jayne King
  137. Bongani Kona 
  138. Kelly-Eve Koopman
  139. Lindie Koorts
  140. Rustum Kozain
  141. Sue Kramer
  142. Helena Kriel
  143. Antjie Krog
  144. Cynthia Kros 
  145. Christa Kuljian
  146. Terry Kurgan
  147. Ismail Lagardien
  148. Mandla Langa
  149. Bronwyn Law Viljoen
  150. Pertunia Lehoka 
  151. Tony Leon 
  152. Nombulelo Leqheku
  153. Sekajane Leqheku
  154. Lorraine le Roux
  155. Michelle le Roux
  156. Lorna Levy 
  157. Bridget Lotz
  158. Barbara Ludman
  159. Lindiwe Mabuza 
  160. Wendy Maartens
  161. Deon Maas 
  162. Joanne Macgregor
  163. Hugh Macmillan
  164. Tshepo Madlingozi 
  165. Bongani Madondo
  166. Kathu Maestro
  167. Nelly Page Magwaza
  168. Siphiwo Mahala
  169. Sello Mahapeletsa
  170. Macdonald Mailula 
  171. Joshua Maluleke
  172. Desiree-Anne Martin
  173. Julia Martin
  174. Malose Erick Makgotho
  175. Angela Makholwa
  176. Justice Malala
  177. Gerhard Mare
  178. Lebo Mashile
  179. Sizwile Masukuma-Sibindi
  180. Zethu Matebeni
  181. Nixon Mateulah
  182. Makanaka Mavengere
  183. John Maytham 
  184. Moeletsi Mbeki
  185. Liz McGregor
  186. Eusebius McKaiser
  187. Fiona Melrose
  188. Rajend Mesthrie
  189. Thando Mgqolozana
  190. Gcina Mhlophe
  191. Ronald Miller
  192. Greg Mills
  193. Makodi Moepya
  194. Helen Moffett
  195. Thabiso Mofokeng
  196. Tlaleng Mofokeng
  197. Fikile Moiloa
  198. Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane
  199. Simphiwe Molaba
  200. Natalia Molebatsi
  201. Saul Kgomotso Molobi
  202. Rudolf Isaac Monyela
  203. Jean Moore
  204. Michael Morris 
  205. Floss Morrison 
  206. Palesa Morudu
  207. Thabo Mosole 
  208. Glenn Moss 
  209. Sisonke Msimang
  210. Lungile Mtetwa
  211. Gregory Mthembu-Salter
  212. Isiphile Mthumezi
  213. Nick Mulgrew
  214. Pieter-Louis Myburgh
  215. Eric Naki
  216. Bill Nasson
  217. Nicoli Nattrass
  218. Charl-Pierre Naude
  219. Njabulo S Ndebele
  220. Nothando Ndebele
  221. Senzeni Ndebele
  222. Malika Ndlovu
  223. Maureen Ndlovu
  224. Mcebisi Ndletyana
  225. Sean Newman 
  226. Susan Newton-King
  227. Chwayatiya Ngamlana
  228. Tembeka Ngcukaitobi
  229. Monde Nkasawe
  230. Candice Noakes-Dobson
  231. Patrick Noonan
  232. Mphuthumi Ntabeni
  233. Brian Vela Ntombela 
  234. Sue Nyathi
  235. Ike Obedike
  236. Paul O’Sullivan
  237. Andre Odendaal 
  238. Bernard Odendaal
  239. Pieter Odendaal
  240. Crispian Olver
  241. Margie Orford
  242. Yewande Omotoso
  243. Harry Owen
  244. Elize Parker
  245. Jacques Pauw
  246. Harriet Perlman
  247. Jackie Phamotse 
  248. Howard Phillips
  249. Jolyn Phillips
  250. Phumlani Pikoli
  251. Don Pinnock 
  252. Marguerite Poland
  253. Motlalekgotso Ponya
  254. Pamela Power
  255. Karen Press
  256. Lizette Rabe
  257. Marlise Rabe 
  258. Kgotso Ramaipato
  259. Iman Rappetti
  260. Jo-Anne Richards 
  261. Tim Richman
  262. Kevin Ritchie 
  263. Heather Robertson
  264. Steven Robbins 
  265. Kuli Roberts
  266. Kate Rogan
  267. Consuelo Roland
  268. Megan Ross
  269. Brian Rostron
  270. Albie Sachs
  271. Andre Sales
  272. Chris Saunders
  273. Karin Schimke
  274. Patricia Schonstein 
  275. Lauren Segal
  276. Malebo Sephodi
  277. Mogau Seshoene
  278. Jeremy Seekings
  279. Pumza Shabangu
  280. Terry Shakinovsky
  281. Milton Shain
  282. John Sharp
  283. Sandra Shell
  284. Ntombi Sibande-Letlojane 
  285. Kate Sidley
  286. Stephen Sidley
  287. Wandile Sihlobo
  288. Sizwile Masukuma-Sibindi
  289. Gus Silber
  290. Elinor Sisulu
  291. Ari Sitas
  292. Angelina Sithebe
  293. Sebolelo Lorraine Sithole
  294. Outlwile Tsipane
  295. Annette Snyckers
  296. Fiona Snyckers
  297. Kelwyn Sole
  298. Andrew Spiegel
  299. Jonny Steinberg
  300. Helene Strauss 
  301. Raymond Suttner 
  302. Richard Sutton 
  303. Sandra Swart
  304. Lindiwe Sweleka
  305. Karina Szczurek
  306. Jane Taylor
  307. Jen Thorpe
  308. Redi Tlhabi
  309. Hazel Tobo
  310. Carla Tsampiras
  311. Melusi Tshabalala
  312. Nthabiseng Portia Tshabalala
  313. Zola Zonwabele Tshayana 
  314. Karina Turok
  315. Hedley Twidle
  316. Chris van der Merwe
  317. Kees van der Waal
  318. Elizabeth van Heyningen
  319. Peter van Kets
  320. Mark Varder
  321. Sahm Venter
  322. Hein Viljoen 
  323. Ivan Vladislavic
  324. Michael Vlismas
  325. Christiaan Vlotman
  326. Megan Voysey
  327. Peter Vundla
  328. Marita van der Vyver
  329. Hennie van Vuuren
  330. Zukiswa Wanner
  331. Edward Webster
  332. Mandy Weiner
  333. Flow Wellington
  334. Virginia Welsh
  335. Tony Weaver
  336. Cas Wepener
  337. Terry Westby-Nunn
  338. Bruce Whitfield 
  339. Sarah Wild
  340. Brian Willan
  341. Herman Wittenberg
  342. Nigel Worden
  343. Diana Wylie
  344. Rahla Xenopoulos 
  345. Jolene Young 
  346. Tanya Zack
  347. Zapiro
  348. Songezo Zibi
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Maverick Citizen

Protect and Serve (Food), in Happiness Valley on Freedom Day

By Mark Heywood

Our Burning Planet

Revealed: Charges of serious environmental offences by Eskom 

Chris Yelland
4 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

After the virus: What are Africa’s chances of recovery?

Greg Mills, Emily van der Merwe, Marie-Noelle Nwokolo and Ray Hartley
4 hours ago
5 mins

Coronavirus

The legal and public health sides of forced isolation

Kathryn Cleary for Spotlight
5 hours ago
8 mins

HOPE-SPOTTING

In numbers: Five spots of Covid-19 hope (Caution: There’s a ‘But’)
Ferial Haffajee 4 hours ago
5 mins

"A successful coup ain't a treason." ~ Toba Beta

CATO MANOR EVICTIONS

Shack dwellers under fire as lawyers accuse cities of abuse during lockdown

Des Erasmus 5 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

With evictions amid Covid-19, our social fabric could tear apart

Imraan Buccus
4 hours ago
5 mins

CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #32

Winding lines at testing stations this Freedom Day

Christi Nortier
5 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Freedom’s just another word, for nothing left to lose… except life as we know it

Omphemetse S Sibanda
5 hours ago
9 mins

#Frontline 6

The JSE is now operating from home, and on Zoom too

Ferial Haffajee
6 hours ago
4 mins