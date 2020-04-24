Crosswords

Crossed Out – Friday, 24 April 2020

By Daily Maverick 24 April 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword.

Click here for your solutions

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

#LOCKDOWN LEVEL 4

Zorro Ramaphosa frees you up, but just a little

By Ferial Haffajee

Coronavirus restrictions

Lockdown Level 4: We’re moving to the next phase

Greg Nicolson
4 hours ago
4 mins

MADAM & EVE

The 12 Days of Corona

Stephen Francis & Rico
3 hours ago
< 1 min

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 42 mins ago

AMABHUNGANE

Caxton vs Novus: Hot metal flies in printing ‘shootout’
Sam Sole 4 hours ago
10 mins

Portobello, cremini and button mushrooms are all the same kind of mushroom.

Hunger crisis

‘Cash and food – not more soldiers’

Ruth Hall 6 hours ago
8 mins

Maverick Interview

Judgment Day with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 3: Nazmeera Moola

Dennis Davis
3 hours ago
< 1 min

AFTER THE VIRUS: OP-ED

Turning crisis into opportunity: Choices for a better South African future after Covid-19

Greg Mills, Emily van der Merwe, Marie-Noelle Nwokolo and Ray Hartley
4 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

Listen to the inner rage, hit the punch bag harder… and let love reign

Ruth Hopkins
5 hours ago
15 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

A R200bn shot of adrenalin for the formal economy

Sasha Planting
5 hours ago
4 mins