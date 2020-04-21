Judgement Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 1: Mark Swilling
By Dennis Davis• 21 April 2020
In this first episode in Daily Maverick's new series of Zoom interviews, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Mark Swilling, Professor of Sustainable Development, Co-Director: Centre for Complex Systems in Transition at Stellenbosch University. Watch the video for a fascinating discussion about President Ramaphosa, Eskom, sustainable energy and many other topics that these top intellectuals covered in their 30-minute discussion.
