Coronavirus: Civil Society

Civil Society health organisations launch Covid-19 Survey

By Zukiswa Pikoli 21 April 2020

A broad range of civil society organisations have launched a survey which will establish whether communities have access to their life saving chronic medication and food. The survey will look at how easy or hard it is for communities to get to their clinics and hospitals.

The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), Positive Women’s Network (PWN), Positive Action Campaign, National Association of People Living with HIV and Aids (Napwa) and the South African Network of Religious Leaders Living with or Personally Affected by HIV and Aids (SANERELA+) have launched their Covid-19 survey.

The survey has 20 questions including: Are people able to collect antiretrovirals (ARVs) without a problem or are there stockouts? Are HIV services available at the clinic? 

South Africa’s population of people living with HIV/Aids and TB is high and they are said to be the most vulnerable to Covid-19 as their respiratory and immune systems are compromised. In 2019 the World Health Organisation published statistics stating that there were 7.7 million people living with HIV/Aids in South Africa.

Should people not be able to access their chronic medication, the impact of Covid-19 on them is likely to be more severe than in those with healthy immune and respiratory systems.

The survey is anonymous and the responses, once collated, will be shared with the Department of Health so they can make an impact assessment and know where there are any gaps in delivery of chronic medications. There is an option to call in with numbers servicing all nine provinces.

Sibongile Tshabalala, chairperson of the TAC, said: “We are happy that screening is happening on the ground but we need to work together as civil society or health groups in order to curb the fight against Covid-19.”

She said that is how South Africa managed to fight the spread of HIV/Aids, that people were on the ground and part of the fight, which is why South Africa is doing well in the HIV/Aids rollout.

She noted however that there still was an issue with ARV stockouts at various clinics.

Tshabalala said it was important to note that there now is a split focus for people fighting HIV/Aids and TB to now also fighting Covid-19. She reiterated that people living with HIV and TB were more susceptible to Covid-19 should they not receive their medication.

Tshabala said that during the course of their monitoring they noted that people were generally still able to access their monthly HIV medication and that their monitoring efforts (such as the survey) are aimed at ensuring that this was uninterrupted.

Tshabalala said they would also publish a booklet called Covid-19 in our lives to be translated into 11 languages and distributed nationwide. DM/MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

NEWSFLASH

Another SoE tale of woe: Land Bank defaults on loan

By Ed Stoddard

Coronavirus: Shabir Madhi interview

All you need to know about the flu

Kathryn Cleary for Spotlight
12 mins ago
8 mins

OPEN LETTER

An appeal by 19 SA doctors to President Ramaphosa: End hard lockdown now

Daily Maverick
14 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday by Rico
Rico 14 hours ago
< 1 min

"Don't be so humble - you're not that great." ~ Golda Meir

INTERVIEW: ANDRE DE RUYTER (PART 3)

Eskom plans to convert old coal mines and plants into gas, solar and wind power generators

Chris Yelland 13 hours ago
5 mins

Coronavirus

‘HIV taught us a lesson we will never forget’ – Amadiba community on beating Covid-19

Estelle Ellis
21 mins ago
7 mins

Declassified UK

Torture ‘for your amusement’: How Thatcher’s government misled MPs and public about its dealings with the Pinochet regime

Grace Livingstone
6 hours ago
7 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Sixteen practical suggestions for easing the lockdown

Francois Venter, Kathy Mngadi, Nkuli Mashabane, Di Cooper, Nathan Geffen and Samanta Lalla-Edward for GroundUp
2 hours ago
7 mins

Analysis

South Africa’s 24-hour trend report – 20 April 2020

Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change
3 hours ago
7 mins