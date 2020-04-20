COVID-19

Zimbabwe extends coronavirus lockdown but mines can get back to work

By Reuters 20 April 2020

epa08370701 A woman with a child on her back picks up timber to be used as firewood from destroyed vending market stalls in the township of Mbare, Zimbabwe, 18 April 2020. Zimbabwe celebrates its' 40th independence day. Zimbabwe gained its' freedom from British colonization on 18 April 1980 when the Union Jack was lowered and the Zimbabwe flag was raised coincidentally in this same suburb. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

HARARE, April 19 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday extended a lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus by two weeks, but will allow mining companies to get back to work.

Mnangagwa said the lockdown would continue because the country had not yet met conditions set down by the World Health Organization to lift the measures.

Three people have died from the virus out of the 25 confirmed infected in the southern African country, but health experts expect the figures to rise once authorities ramp up testing.

“It has been a very hard decision that my government has had to take reluctantly,” Mnangagwa said in a live television broadcast.

Mnangagwa said the government would allow mining companies, which generate the most foreign currency, to resume full operations while manufacturers would work at limited capacity. Mining companies operating in Zimbabwe include local operations of Impala Platinum Holdings and Anglo American Platinum .

Zimbabwe began a 21-day lockdown on March 30, which has confined most people to their homes. But in poor townships, people are venturing out in search of staples like maize meal, leading to long queues at the shops.

The lockdown has left many citizens without an income and food at a time the country is grappling with the worst economic crisis in a decade, marked by shortages of foreign exchange, food and medicines.

In the capital Harare, city council officials, with the help of police and soldiers, were on Sunday tearing down illegal market stalls used by informal traders in townships.

The move was strongly criticised by citizens in the country where more than 80% of the working population have no formal jobs and eke a living from informal markets.

City authorities defended the move saying it was necessary to restore order in the city and that informal traders would be relocated to new and better facilities. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Jane Merriman)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Covid-19 Recovery

A capable and effective public administration M.I.A.

By Marianne Merten

Coronavirus Editorial

A Time of Reckoning

Mark Heywood
10 hours ago
10 mins

GROUNDUP

Covid-19: Economists propose R400bn relief plan

Tania Broughton for GroundUp
57 mins ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 38 mins ago

Coronavirus

KZN enters its ‘concomitant punishment’ phase on Monday as lockdown is intensified
Desiree Erasmus 31 mins ago
7 mins

"If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold it would be a merrier world." ~ JRR Tolkien

Coronavirus: Oped

The time for procrastination over patents is over

Yousuf Vawda and Brook K Baker 1 hour ago
4 mins

CORONAVIRUS REPORT

Toward a risk-based strategy for managing the COVID-19 epidemic: A modelling analysis

Alex van den Heever
10 hours ago
28 mins

OP-ED

Lockdown messaging must be sensitive to the plight of the poor and vulnerable

Raymond Suttner
3 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Nothing like a crisis to focus the mind

Rapelang Rabana
2 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Covid-19: Civil society funders miss opportunity to build agency of the vulnerable

Christopher Rutledge
2 hours ago
5 mins