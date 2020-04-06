Coronavirus

‘We have lost a Comrade Professor’ – Farewell to Gita Ramjee

By Mark Heywood 6 April 2020

Gita Ramjee. (Photo: supplied)

An online memorial service was held on Saturday for world-renowned South African HIV researcher Professor Gita Ramjee who died last week of complications related to Covid-19. Maverick Citizen editor and long-time HIV activist Mark Heywood was one of those who paid tribute to Ramjee during the memorial. Below is the short, but heartfelt tribute he delivered.

First of all, my condolences to Gita’s family, friends and colleagues. The news of her passing, an early victim of this epidemic, came as a great shock to me. 

I speak today on behalf of civil society, but more specifically the Treatment Action Campaign, AIDS Law Project (now SECTION27) and others who had the privilege of working with Prof Gita Ramjee over many years and through difficult times. 

In more recent years I had little contact with Gita, but AIDS activists remember her from the trenches. We specifically remember her for her role in: 

–   Fighting AIDS denialism with science and evidence;

–   Helping us with teaching treatment literacy, explaining science and arming activists for advocacy;

–   Setting an example as a woman leading in science and medicine;

–   Defending her and others from vicious personalised attacks on microbicide trials (CAPRISA004) a decade ago; 

We have lost a shining star of the scientific community,  we have lost a “Comrade Professor”. 

Some will ask: Why was Gita important? It is simple. 

She based her work on human rights. 

She believed in equality, women’s equality in particular. 

She believed in people’s autonomy and agency.

She saw the necessity of activism to complement medicine and advance a pro-poor agenda in medical research, ensuring that the subjects of research also benefited from its findings. 

She was non-judgmental and prepared to work with the poorest of the poor, not as subjects, but as equals and human beings. 

As we confront Covid-19, another epidemic which – like HIV – in theory doesn’t discriminate but in practice wreaks the most havoc among the lives of the poor, we will keep Gita’s life and example in front of us, do what she would have done and try to live and respond in the way she would have done. 

I will leave the last words to Gita herself from a 2007 interview with the Guardian newspaper: 

“It’s in my nature to want to excel. My calling is to find a solution. If I don’t succeed in my lifetime, at least I’ve worked towards it.” MC

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Analysis

New sheriff in town: State Attorney ‘horror show’ in for cleanup as acting solicitor-general appointed 

By Marianne Thamm

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom Pension and Provident Fund members’ payouts are at risk

Ruan Jooste
4 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Rebuilding South Africa after Covid-19

Mmusi Maimane
6 hours ago
8 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

Business Maverick Coronavirus

The BRICS bank is ready to lend SA $1bn to fight the Covid-19
Peter Fabricius 8 hours ago
3 mins

Fist bumps are more hygienic than high fives or handshakes.

Coronavirus OP-ED

Covid-19 Droplets and Aerosol Transmission: How do we protect others and ourselves?  

Sehaam Khan and Saurabh Sinha 6 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Will Covid-19 structurally change the agricultural labour market?

Wandile Sihlobo
6 hours ago
3 mins

Analysis

How might we build a better post-coronavirus media world?

Styli Charalambous
8 hours ago
6 mins

CORONAVIRUS OP-ED

Everything has changed: The world and South Africa’s economy after Covid-19

Sean Gossel and Thomas Koelble
6 hours ago
7 mins

HARD LIVINGS

Who killed Rashied Staggie? Assassination theories abound as uneasy peace follows gang boss’s murder

Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
7 hours ago
7 mins