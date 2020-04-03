First published by GroundUp
The government has called for a 21-day lockdown to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases. People may only leave their homes for essential services, like buying food and medicine, or getting medical help.
Watch the GroundUp video:
In Hanover Park, though, a high crime area on the Cape flats, children still play in the streets. Here, most low-income families live in cramped spaces and survive on low wages or social grants. Without a source of income for many, the lockdown could have dire consequences. DM
